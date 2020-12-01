 Pokemon Sword & Shield player loses Master Ball due to Joy-Con drift - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player loses Master Ball due to Joy-Con drift

Published: 1/Dec/2020 21:07

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of a Master Ball next to Pokemon Sword & Shield character Hop.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon player was left fuming after they lost their coveted Master Ball due to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con drift issue. The hardware error robbed the Trainer of the rare item.

Pokemon Sword & Shield made its eighth generation debut with the release of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

A player participating in one of the game’s new features, Dynamax Raids, was left stunned when their Joy-Con hardware error made them accidentally use a Master Ball on an incredibly common monster.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Gym Leader Piers.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A Pokemon player was stunned after wasting their Master Ball.

Joy-Con drift problem causes Pokemon tragedy

A few months after its launch, many Switch owners began to complain about their controller’s joystick getting stuck and moving their character in-game on its own. Notoriously named “Joy-Con drift”, Nintendo’s own president Shuntaro Furukawa even acknowledged the issue in June and apologized for the “trouble caused to our customers.”

The hardware issue tragically struck a Pokemon Sword & Shield player during their Dynamax Raid. Pokemon Trainer ‘ZucchiniBoi12‘ uploaded a video of the nightmare inducing moment to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit on November 30.

In the clip, the fan goes to select a Pokeball after defeating a Ninjask, when suddenly their controller quickly scrolls up and down before unluckily landing on their Master Ball. Unfortunately, the player wasn’t paying attention and pressed A, wasting their precious Master Ball on the common monster.

Thanks joy con drift 😐 from PokemonSwordAndShield

Despite the tragic circumstances, some in the community didn’t have any sympathy for the Trainer. Various players pointed out that while the Joy-Con drift did freak out during the selection process, it stopped for a few seconds on their Master Ball. Others explained that the fan should have soft-reset their game, which would have given them back their lost item.

Screenshot of Reddit comments reacting to Pokemon Sword & Shield player losing their Master Ball.

Despite the criticism, ZucchiniBoi12 explained that it was a genuine mistake, and stated that they weren’t paying close enough attention before confirming. This isn’t the first time the hardware issue has plagued the game, either. In November, a player went viral after Joy-Con drift ruined their attempt to catch a Shiny Regieleki after spending hundreds of hours to spawn its encounter.

Whether you feel sympathy or not, it always hurts to see a Master Ball go to waste. If nothing else, the tragic story is just another reminder for Trainers to always check before pressing confirm. It becomes far too easy to not pay attention while spending hours grinding, and you never know when Joy-Con drift may happen.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.