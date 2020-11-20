 Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes to insane lengths to impress girl - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes to insane lengths to impress girl

Published: 20/Nov/2020 0:57

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon fan went viral online after spending hours Shiny hunting in Sword & Shield to impress a girl. The dedicated player’s actions will win the community’s hearts as well.

The Pokemon franchise introduced players to the Galar region for its eighth generation release, Sword & Shield. The 2019 RPG was largely influenced by popular locations in the UK.

One fan used the game’s Shiny hunting methods to secretly impress their fiancee. The dedicated Trainer caught specific monsters in their incredibly rare alternate colors to surprise his partner – and impressed the internet by doing so.

Pokemon anime screenshot of Pikachu with heart eyes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A Pokemon fan found the perfect way to impress his fiancee.

Pokemon player uses Shiny Pokemon to surprise a girl

The player went viral on the r/Pokemonswordandshield subreddit on November 18 when they shared what their fiancee had done for them in the Gen 8 Pokemon title. 

According to the post, the user’s partner spent hours hunting down a Shiny Alolan Meowth and a Yamper to match their real life pets that they own together. The fan also included a picture which showed a side-by-side shot of the ‘mons next to their beloved animals.

“Fiancé borrowed my switch and just handed it back… he shiny hunted me a kitty & doggo to match our actual kitty & doggo- both lvl 100 holding everstones and boys just like our actual boys,” the post read.

Fiancé borrowed my switch and just handed it back… he shiny hunted me a kitty & doggo to match our actual kitty & doggo- both lvl 100 holding everstones and boys just like our actual boys 🥺 from PokemonSwordAndShield

In a comment deeper down, the fiance revealed how they were able to pull off the incredible feat. “The Yamper took 228 encounters on Route 2 and the Meowth took about 300 eggs with Masada method. After getting both, I gave them both an everstone and then cranked up their levels to 100 with some of the hundreds of XL candies.”

While there are many gifts you can give a Pokemon lover, any real fan knows the way to a Trainer’s heart is to actually catch their favorite monsters in the game itself.

Despite only having released at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield is already the third-highest grossing titles in the entire franchise – proof that the series has never been more popular. 

Apex Legends

Respawn willing to keep the Devotion’s recoil bug in Apex Legends

Published: 20/Nov/2020 1:54

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Some glitches just aren’t worth completely fixing. A fair few Apex Legends players are familiar with the Devotion recoil bug that distorts their POV by now, and Respawn is too – but a true fix for it might not be on the way.

For those unfamiliar with it, there’s a small glitch with the Devotion that basically gives it back-breaking recoil. If you tap fire with it, the machine gun’s kick back will eventually make the camera circle around in the worst possible way.

While it’s only a visual bug and shouldn’t completely ruin your game, it’s one of those glitches that would seem ridiculous enough to merit a speedy fix from the developers.

However, a Respawn Designer who goes by ‘AmusedApricot’ chimed into the discussion and gave a little backstory on why this particular bug doesn’t really need anymore attention than it already received.

devotion apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Devotion’s recoil may remained bug, and that’s OK, according to Respawn.

“Haha yeaaaa. The Devotion has really high recoil on the first couple shots,” they said. “So if you tap fire, it does that. We’ve known about this for a bit but there’s not really a great fix that doesn’t remove some of the important feel bits of the Devotion, so it’s been ‘won’t fixed unless it becomes a problem.”

According to AmusedApricot, the gun’s high recoil in the first few shots really contributes to the powerhouse identity of the Devotion, and it doesn’t sound like the developers were looking to tweak the weapon in that regard.

Other solutions that Respawn found aren’t really rubbing the devs in the right way, so for the time being it sounds like the Devotion is going to stay bugged.

Ummmmmm so that’s a thing apparently from apexlegends

While the Respawn dev admittedly didn’t see the whole clip on the first go-around, there isn’t really a problem with keeping the bug in the game.

If you come across the glitch on accident, don’t panic. Just stop spamming tap fire for a bit, move the camera around, and all should be fine from there.

For now, don’t expect Respawn to commit anymore meaningful time in solving the bug – so if you know about it, just consider it an easter egg from now on.