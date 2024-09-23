Couple goes viral with “godlike” Pokemon-themed proposal

A couple has broken the internet with their Pokemon TCG-themed proposal and made us wish we were more thoughtful.

Right now might be the best time to get into the Pokemon TCG in recent memory. Coming off the back of a riveting 2024 World Championship tournament that showcased high-level play and a bit of drama, the game is certainly in the spotlight.

We’re also in the early release period for the new Stellar Crown set which our review noted will make you want to build a deck more than ever. X user Luis Heredia is currently living the dream of many Pokemon TCG enthusiasts having successfully indoctrinated someone into the vortex of a hobby.

Article continues after ad

To make things even better, their Pokemon TCG-themed girlfriend proposal has gone off without a hitch. A clip shared on X has gone viral and earned Heredia a tonne of praise for their unprecedented level of game.

Article continues after ad

Heredia revealed they had spent “weeks” getting their now-girlfriend into the Pokemon TCG and thought that a themed proposal around the shared hobby was the best way to lock in the relationship. Using a doctored pack full of full-art rares, they slipped in a custom card of their own making.

Article continues after ad

The card, called Megs and Luis’s Special Day had the proposal laid out in the form of an attack titled ‘Would you be my Girlfriend. “By saying yes, Luis promises to do everything and anything to deserve you every day,” its effect read.

The “adorable” proposal has tugged at the heartstrings of the wider internet garnering over 3.3 million views and over 67,000 likes in a single day. Plenty of people have reached out to praise Heredia for the effort that went into the move.

Article continues after ad

“This off the charts for a girlfriend proposal,” one user said. “Never seen nothin’ like it.” They may have dug themselves into a hole however because this one will be hard to top when that potential marriage proposal rolls around.