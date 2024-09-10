Pokemon fan “nailed it” with Halloween costume from 20 years ago

A Pokemon fan has revealed the amazing Legendary ‘Mon Halloween costume they wore during the Generation 2 era, much to the adoration of people online.

The one issue cosplayers face with the Pokemon franchise is that it can be really difficult to dress up like the ‘Mons, especially with most of them having four or zero legs. This means they either have to make outfits based on the human characters or use the Gijinka style and redesign them into humanoid figures.

A user on the Pokemon Reddit named Square-Working-4114 has shared their homemade Raikou costume from twenty years ago, which they made with their father for their school’s Halloween parade.

They explain it was because they were a big fan of Pokemon Crystal, which was part of the generation where the Legendary Beast debuted.

“For a second there, I thought I was staring at some kid in a Raikou costume,” one user joked, “Good to know Raikou is doing well.”

“This is why we have roaming encounters, they don’t want to be caught by this guy” another user wrote.

“Amazing! I love the wonky, hand-made Halloween costumes the absolute best,” one user said, “You can always tell a lot of love and thought were put into them, and I can certainly see how much your dad loved you! It’s also great seeing how excited you are in the first picture, seems like an awesome Halloween!”

The author should be commended for attempting such a difficult Pokemon cosplay. A four-legged giant cat/dog/thing (Editor’s note: they are all cats) isn’t an easy outfit to pull off at the best of times, yet they did a really good job with what they had.

There were lots of kids in the late ’90s who dressed like Ash, Brock, and Misty, yet few had the guts to go as a massive Electric-type Legendary Pokemon. Back then, you had to go hard if you wanted to rep your favorite Pokemon.

