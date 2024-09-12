Pokemon fan stunned upon discovering childhood card collection is worth a “small fortune”

A Pokemon fan has been left completely stunned after realizing his childhood card collection is worth a small fortune.

Juan Pardo has been a longtime Pokemon fan, revealing to Newsweek that they first started collecting cards back in 2000 when they were just five years old.

“My mom would get packs for me as gifts because I was obsessed with the Gameboy games, the Nintendo 64 games, and the show,” Pardo explained.

He further noted that in the early 2000s, Pokemon was not majorly popular in his hometown and therefore, his mother continued to “collect because packs and boxes were still so inexpensive.”

Article continues after ad

Now, 24 years later, Pardo decided to dig out his huge collection of Pokemon cards, which he estimates is around 3,600. Naturally, Pardo was curious to know just how much his collection was worth. After all, the rarest Pokemon cards sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Pardo’s partner Madeline posted a TikTok of the two going through the collection and checking the value of each card. Capturing the exact moments in which Pardo began to realize he was “sitting on a small fortune” of Pokemon cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Multiple cards are listed for thousands of dollars online, and in the TikTok video, Padro admitted he still had a few pages of cards to get through.

One particular card from his collection, an Ancient Mew, sells for tens of thousands online. And while this impressive collection is filled with some highly sought-after cards, Padro will still need to get them all graded before truly cashing in.

“I don’t think selling is out of the question, but I just started scanning just out of curiosity to see what some of the cards could be valued at,” he said. “It’s a total shock for some of these numbers to pop up.”

Article continues after ad

The TikTok has already amassed over 1.5 million views, with comments imploring Pardo to get his cards graded, given some of the rarity in the collection.