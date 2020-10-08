 Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC Bundle price revealed - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC Bundle price revealed

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:32

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

In the September 29 Pokemon Presentation, Pokemon Company President Junichi Masuda revealed an all-in-one version of Pokemon Sword and Shield. It is set to release on November 6 and will include all content from the Expansion Pass.

The listing is now available to pre-order on Amazon and will cost $89.99 to do so. Meanwhile, it will cost £69.99 in the UK.

“The bundle includes Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield base game as well as the corresponding Expansion Pass together on a single game card,” promotional material revealed.

It is a corresponding Expansion Pass because there are different versions for each of Sword and Shield. For example, those with Pokemon Sword must purchase the Sword version of the Expansion Pass. With this all-in-one bundle however, trainers won’t need to worry about making this mistake.

It is also worth noting that the content within the all-in-one bundle is exactly the same as if you had bought the game and Expansion Pass separately. So, given they are exactly the same, let’s take a look at which is the better value.

Pokemon Sword Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
Pokemon Company
You can get a physical copy of Pokemon Sword and Shield + the Expansion Pass on November 6…

All-in-one bundle or Expansion Pass?

For those of you that already have Pokemon Sword and Shield, it doesn’t really make sense to purchase the bundle. That’s unless you’re a collector and really want a physical edition of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Some of you may have yet to start your journey through the Galar region though, in which case the bundle is likely the better option. The cheapest you can purchase them separately for on Amazon is $88.38.

When you take into account that you can get both in a physical, re-sellable format for just a dollar more, the all-in-one edition of Pokemon Sword and Shield is definitely the better option.

Some retailers may opt to sell it for less than Amazon, so that’s another way to find it cheaper if you’re patient. You may also be able to pick it up even cheaper if you’re willing to wait for used copies to hit the market.

Published: 8/Oct/2020 1:57

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

To celebrate the change of season, Niantic is hosting an autumn-themed Pokemon Go event. A new Gen 5 Pokemon will be introduced as well as other bonuses.

The 2020 Pokemon Go autumn event starts on Friday, October 9, 8 am PDT and finishes on Monday, October 12, 1 pm PDT. That’s an 11 am EDT start for those on the east coast of the US and 4 pm BST for those residing in the UK.

To the surprise of nobody, the event will feature various fall-themed Pokemon. These ‘mons can be found in the wild and in eggs when you hatch them.

Double effective Berries

Elsewhere, autumn is the time harvest and that seemingly applies to Pokemon Go, too. As a result, Berries can be found more often when spinning PokeStops. There will also be berry-themed Field and Timed Research.

During the event, all Berries will be twice as effective when giving them to your Buddy Pokemon as treats. Perhaps more excitingly, however, is that Pinap Berries will also become doubly as effective.

This means that instead of just double Candy when capturing a Pokemon, you’ll actually get four times the amount! Other Berries such as the Razz variety won’t be doubly as effective, though.

Autumn-themed Pokemon

Meanwhile, the following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:

  • Oddish
  • Vulpix
  • Bayleef
  • Hoothoot
  • Sudowoodo
  • Yanma
  • Pineco
  • Zigzagoon
  • Seedot
  • Shroomish
  • Plant Cloak Burmy
  • Foongus

Others will be appearing in 5km eggs but those Pokemon weren’t released in the Pokemon Go blog post.

Additionally, Shiny Vulpix will be spawning more often. The ever-popular Fox Pokemon has already had its Shiny form released previously but few trainers will want to miss out on the chance to get another or even their first!

Deerling Pokemon Go
Bulbapedia
Deerling changes color depending on what seasonal form it is…

Deerling

As is very apt for the change of season, Deerling will be introduced to the world of Pokemon Go for the first time. The Season Pokemon has four forms – Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter – so expect to come across its autumn variant.

It evolves into Sawsbuck, which has the same four forms, also. Deerling needs 50 Candy to evolve, so if you want to get Sawsbuck during the event you’ll need to catch as many Deerling as possible. When using a Pinap Berry though, you’ll only need to catch five of them!

There’s plenty to look forward to in Pokemon Go during October. Charmander is coming to a Community Day a second time with the exclusive move Dragon Breath and there is even a surprise Raid Boss to look forward to at the end of the month.

