Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC Bundle price revealed - Dexerto

In the September 29 Pokemon Presentation, Pokemon Company President Junichi Masuda revealed an all-in-one version of Pokemon Sword and Shield. It is set to release on November 6 and will include all content from the Expansion Pass.

The listing is now available to pre-order on Amazon and will cost $89.99 to do so. Meanwhile, it will cost £69.99 in the UK.

Advertisement

“The bundle includes Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield base game as well as the corresponding Expansion Pass together on a single game card,” promotional material revealed.

It is a corresponding Expansion Pass because there are different versions for each of Sword and Shield. For example, those with Pokemon Sword must purchase the Sword version of the Expansion Pass. With this all-in-one bundle however, trainers won’t need to worry about making this mistake.

Advertisement

It is also worth noting that the content within the all-in-one bundle is exactly the same as if you had bought the game and Expansion Pass separately. So, given they are exactly the same, let’s take a look at which is the better value.

All-in-one bundle or Expansion Pass?

For those of you that already have Pokemon Sword and Shield, it doesn’t really make sense to purchase the bundle. That’s unless you’re a collector and really want a physical edition of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Some of you may have yet to start your journey through the Galar region though, in which case the bundle is likely the better option. The cheapest you can purchase them separately for on Amazon is $88.38.

Advertisement

When you take into account that you can get both in a physical, re-sellable format for just a dollar more, the all-in-one edition of Pokemon Sword and Shield is definitely the better option.

Some retailers may opt to sell it for less than Amazon, so that’s another way to find it cheaper if you’re patient. You may also be able to pick it up even cheaper if you’re willing to wait for used copies to hit the market.