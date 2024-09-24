Insanely Rare Umbreon Pokemon TCG card allegedly stolen

An insanely rare Umbreon TCG card that can be worth over a thousand dollars has been allegedly stolen in an unfortunate incident.

While Pokemon is known to appeal to all ages, it’s no secret that the franchise is often linked with all sorts of criminal acts, whether that’s robbery in broad daylight or even thieves going as far as stealing a $500,000 Pokemon card collection from a 62-year-old.

Now, based on a post in a Reddit thread, one user has reported that an Umbreon VMAX Alt Art card from Evolving Skies has allegedly been stolen in an unfortunate incident.

Featuring an artwork of a super-sized Umbreon reaching for the moon, this secret rare card is estimated to be worth up to $1,200, according to Price Charting.

According to the user in the comments, the card was stolen when the shop owner was “pulling stuff from a recent grading submission.”

While they confirmed that there were cameras in the store, unfortunately, the storage ran out a few days before the incident, and the owner hadn’t gotten a chance to reset them yet.

“It’s a one-man shop, but he has two people come in two days a week in his place who are friends of his,” they explained. Regarding the stolen card, they mentioned that right now, there are already several people looking for it locally and online.

“It’s not my store, personally, but the owner is trying to get the word out. We all love this LGS; they’re really the only place within two hours of me that actually gives much of a damn about the Pokemon community. Other stores in the area have no singles or have not attempted to have events.”

This wasn’t the first time something like this had happened in the OP’s local area of Myrtle Beach. According to them, another local gaming store had “an entire binder stolen” within the same state, though the culprit ended up being found and arrested.

With how incredibly rare and valuable some cards can be, things like this tend to happen in the Pokemon TCG community.