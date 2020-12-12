Pokemon reimagined into mythical beasts by former Disney artist

A former Disney and Dreamworks artist went viral online after sharing their mind-blowing Pokemon drawings. The talented illustrator re-imagined the Nintendo characters into epic Japanese mythical beasts.

Ever since Pokemon released in 1996, the series’ addictive “gotta catch-em all” design has been an absolute hit with player’ around the world. Over 24 years later, the series is now the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

A former Disney artist’s illustrations went viral when they transformed Gen II starters Typhlosion and Feraligatr into jaw dropping new designs. The stunning works will be sure to leave fans of the Game Freak RPGs in awe.

Pokemon reimagined with epic artwork

Originally released worldwide in 1999, Pokemon Gold & Silver whisked fans away to Johto. The Game Boy Color titles heavily took influence from the temples of the Kansai & Tokai regions of Japan.

Professional illustrator Fiona Hsieh took the location’s traditional aesthetics and reimagined the game’s starter evolutions into ancient mythical creatures. The incredible artwork went viral in November on Twitter with over 105k likes at the time of writing.

Read More: Viral Pokemon animation has players angry



Water-type Feraligatr’s new Godzilla-like look is menacing as it towers over the crashing waves behind it. Fan-favorite Typhlosion’s presentation is incredible as it epically rises up from the flames and smoke that surrounds it.

The artist shared their take on Hoenn starter evolutions Blaziken, Sceptile, and Swampert on December 10. The popular Gen III monsters have never looked this good before, and these would be the perfect designs should Game Freak ever give them Dynamax forms in the future.

Those in love with Fiona’s work should head over to her Instagram where she has a wealth of her truly stunning reimaginings of Pokemon. These are easily some of the best depictions we have ever seen of our favorite ‘mon.

Despite releasing over 21 years ago, Gold & Silver are still the second highest-grossing Pokemon titles of all time. The Gen II RPGs even got remakes with HeartGold and SoulSilver in 2010.

Read More: Pokemon player shows what Galarian Lugia could look like



While the series’ latest titles, Sword & Shield, are still tearing up in sales, fans have a deep love for the classic characters. Perhaps players will get to return to Johto eventually.