Pokemon reimagined into mythical beasts by former Disney artist

Published: 12/Dec/2020 1:07

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Heart Gold Soul Silver promotional featuring Legendaries Lugia & Ho Oh.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A former Disney and Dreamworks artist went viral online after sharing their mind-blowing Pokemon drawings. The talented illustrator re-imagined the Nintendo characters into epic Japanese mythical beasts. 

Ever since Pokemon released in 1996, the series’ addictive “gotta catch-em all” design has been an absolute hit with player’ around the world. Over 24 years later, the series is now the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

A former Disney artist’s illustrations went viral when they transformed Gen II starters Typhlosion and Feraligatr into jaw dropping new designs. The stunning works will be sure to leave fans of the Game Freak RPGs in awe.

Illustrator Fiona Hsieh's re-imagining of Legendary Pokemon.
Fiona Hsieh / Reddit: fionapup
Illustrator Fiona Hsieh wowed Pokemon fans with their mind blowing re-imaginings.

Pokemon reimagined with epic artwork

Originally released worldwide in 1999, Pokemon Gold & Silver whisked fans away to Johto. The Game Boy Color titles heavily took influence from the temples of the Kansai & Tokai regions of Japan.

Professional illustrator Fiona Hsieh took the location’s traditional aesthetics and reimagined the game’s starter evolutions into ancient mythical creatures. The incredible artwork went viral in November on Twitter with over 105k likes at the time of writing. 

Water-type Feraligatr’s new Godzilla-like look is menacing as it towers over the crashing waves behind it. Fan-favorite Typhlosion’s presentation is incredible as it epically rises up from the flames and smoke that surrounds it.  

The artist shared their take on Hoenn starter evolutions Blaziken, Sceptile, and Swampert on December 10. The popular Gen III monsters have never looked this good before, and these would be the perfect designs should Game Freak ever give them Dynamax forms in the future. 

Hoenn starters! from pokemon

Those in love with Fiona’s work should head over to her Instagram where she has a wealth of her truly stunning reimaginings of Pokemon. These are easily some of the best depictions we have ever seen of our favorite ‘mon.

Despite releasing over 21 years ago, Gold & Silver are still the second highest-grossing Pokemon titles of all time. The Gen II RPGs even got remakes with HeartGold and SoulSilver in 2010.

While the series’ latest titles, Sword & Shield, are still tearing up in sales, fans have a deep love for the classic characters. Perhaps players will get to return to Johto eventually.

Elder Scrolls Online Gates of Oblivion details: release date, new region

Published: 12/Dec/2020 1:08

by Andrew Amos
Gates of Oblivion in Elder Scrolls Online
Bethesda

Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is set to get its next chapter, Gates of Oblivion, sometime in 2021. After being revealed at The Game Awards, not much is known about the expansion ⁠— but there are some key details.

Elder Scrolls Online’s yearly chapter for 2021 is on its way. Players are still exploring the Greymoor chapter, going through the new Western Skyrim and Greymoor Caverns.

However, the Gates of Oblivion have been revealed, and it’s got the player base hungry for new content. Missed the reveal, or just want to know more details? We’ve got you covered.

Elder Scrolls Online Gates of Oblivion trailer screenshot
Bethesda
The Gates of Oblivion are about to be opened in ESO.

ESO Gates of Oblivion gameplay: new region, more

The one-minute trailer at the Game Awards didn’t reveal much about the Gates of Oblivion chapter. However, there’s more than enough to go off.

The trailer shows a wood elf having a nightmare of a fiery tunnel, with a book looking to be the source of these visions. It’s laying pretty heavy on the hell theme, and that can only mean one thing in Tamriel: diving into the Oblivion.

The expansion is named after the fourth Elder Scrolls release, which dropped back in 2006. It’s likely players will be given a new region to explore based on the release, and Oblivion Gates could work their way into a new set of player trials.

This is all purely speculation though. Nothing will be known until the chapter comes out. Once more solid information is locked down, we will update you.

ESO Gates of Oblivion release date

There is a pretty broad timeframe for the release of Gates of Oblivion. In their Game Awards reveal, Bethesda only said sometime in 2021. Greymoor was released in May 2020, so players should expect a timeframe around there.

However, there could be more details on the way. The developers are holding an event on January 21 introducing the chapter in more detail, and likely revealing a solid release date. Plus, if you watch the event, you can get a Viridescent Dragon Frog pet as a Twitch drop.

We will keep you posted as more information arises.