Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed

Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans.

Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.

Dynamax also leads to Gigantamax, which is similar but also sees the Pokemon’s appearance change. Some Pokemon fans felt like Dynamax (and to a lesser extent, Gigantamax) wasn’t as creative as previous gimmicks such as Mega Evolution. While other fans just felt like the feature was broken in battle.

The Pokemon Company Two Pokemon can Dynamax then battle each other.

Making your Pokemon Dynamax was a huge part of Pokemon Sword and Shield, with each Gym Leader eventually making their Pokemon grow and become more powerful. This in turn forced the player to engage with the feature and soured the experience of those who didn’t enjoy it.

Battling Dynamax Pokemon was also a huge part of the post-game content, multiplayer, and special challenges that allowed trainers to hunt and catch legendary Pokemon, making it an unavoidable aspect of Gen 8.

However in Gen 9, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Dynamax gimmick will be replaced by Terrastalising – making your Pokemon turn to crystal.

The Pokemon Company Multiple players can team up to bring down a Dynamaxed Pokemon.

Dynamax not returning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Some Redditors are celebrating the demise of the feature that saw their Pokemon turn into giants. One said, “I’m most excited that Dynamax will be a relic of the past. Might be the most broken mechanic they ever implemented.”

Others joined in saying things like, “the only mechanic I’ve ever enjoyed is mega evolutions. Everything else has been meh to me.”

Some lamented that the feature was a wasted opportunity saying, “Dynamax was a wasted mechanic due to only being able to use it in dens and gym leader/league battles.”

However, some defended the Dynamax gimmick and will be sad to see the feature go. One user said, “I didn’t mind it in online double battles. It was kind of fun trying to figure out what my opponent was going to Dynamax and then figure out a way around it.”

Another said, “the more time has passed since release, the more I like Dynamax, it wasn’t that bad.”

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18, 2022, on Nintendo Switch.