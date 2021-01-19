Pokemon Sword & Shield players are only now discovering truth about Dynamax

A viral Pokemon Sword & Shield online post has made some players realize that they don’t know how Dynamax actually works, despite the game releasing over a year ago.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The RPG introduced players to new features such as Dynamaxing.

However, despite making its debut over a year ago, some still don’t fully understand how the mechanic works. A viral post online had them stunned to learn the truth.

Viral Pokemon Sword & Shield Dynamax art sparks discussion

Dynamaxing doesn’t actually turn Pokemon into giants physically – it’s an illusion. While this is common knowledge to many hardcore fans of the series, a viral post online showed that many still don’t know this even a year after the RPG made its debut.

On January 18, artist DarkyLightz posted their gorgeous drawing on the r/Pokemon subreddit, which depicts the skeletal remains of a Gigantamax Venusaur in the forest. The incredible image quickly exploded as fans marveled over its haunting qualities.

However, players of the Gen 8 title were shocked when comments pointed out that the Sword & Shield version of Venusaur couldn’t actually have giant bones because Dynamax is actually a projection of the ‘mon, and doesn’t actually make them physically bigger.

“That’s the part it gets confusing, Dynamax is a visual illusion and the Pokemon is actually inside it. So if Venusaur died that implies that this was its actual body,” one reader explained. Another fan replied, “I think a lot of people skipped over that bit of lore.”

This isn’t the first time that fans of the eighth generation release have been confused about how Dynamax works. In a 2019 interview, Pokemon Sword & Shield director Shigeru Ohmori explained, “It’s actually just a visual projection, the actual Pokemon is in that projection.”

All semantics aside, the artwork by the creative fan is both beautiful and chilling. DarkyLightz clarified that they knew G-Max forms are illusions, but thought it would still make for an epic image.