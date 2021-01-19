Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield players are only now discovering truth about Dynamax

Published: 19/Jan/2021 1:36 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 2:28

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword Shield Crown Tundra Peonia next to G-Max Ve
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A viral Pokemon Sword & Shield online post has made some players realize that they don’t know how Dynamax actually works, despite the game releasing over a year ago.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The RPG introduced players to new features such as Dynamaxing.

However, despite making its debut over a year ago, some still don’t fully understand how the mechanic works. A viral post online had them stunned to learn the truth.

Screenshot of G-Max Pikachu in Journeys anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Some fans still think Dynamax Pokemon are physically giant.

Viral Pokemon Sword & Shield Dynamax art sparks discussion

Dynamaxing doesn’t actually turn Pokemon into giants physically – it’s an illusion. While this is common knowledge to many hardcore fans of the series, a viral post online showed that many still don’t know this even a year after the RPG made its debut.

On January 18, artist DarkyLightz posted their gorgeous drawing on the r/Pokemon subreddit, which depicts the skeletal remains of a Gigantamax Venusaur in the forest. The incredible image quickly exploded as fans marveled over its haunting qualities.

However, players of the Gen 8 title were shocked when comments pointed out that the Sword & Shield version of Venusaur couldn’t actually have giant bones because Dynamax is actually a projection of the ‘mon, and doesn’t actually make them physically bigger.

A G-Max Venusaur Skeleton next to a family of the bulbasaur Line (My art) from pokemon

“That’s the part it gets confusing, Dynamax is a visual illusion and the Pokemon is actually inside it. So if Venusaur died that implies that this was its actual body,” one reader explained. Another fan replied, “I think a lot of people skipped over that bit of lore.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Dynamx art.

This isn’t the first time that fans of the eighth generation release have been confused about how Dynamax works. In a 2019 interview, Pokemon Sword & Shield director Shigeru Ohmori explained, “It’s actually just a visual projection, the actual Pokemon is in that projection.”

All semantics aside, the artwork by the creative fan is both beautiful and chilling. DarkyLightz clarified that they knew G-Max forms are illusions, but thought it would still make for an epic image.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War player hits first prestige without a single kill

Published: 19/Jan/2021 2:20

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War prestige icon
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

An extremely patient Call of Duty player has just reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War, without ever dealing damage to their opponents.

The name of the game with Call of Duty has always been simple. Kill your opponents before they kill you. It’s the core principle for which every other system in the franchise has been built around.

While a majority of players stick to fundamentals and play the game as intended, there’s always some that veer from the path. As gamers are sinking their teeth into Black Ops Cold War, many have reached new heights with the innovative prestige system. Though one player has taken their time in reaching the very first prestige.

They’re not worrying about their KD. They don’t care for weapon camos or powerful attachments. They’re never trying to top the leaderboards. All this player cares about is ending each match with zero kills to their name.

Black Ops Cold War combat record
Reddit: Pilgore1
This player reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War without a single kill to their name.

It took a full 37 hours of game time for Reddit user ‘Pilgore1’ to accomplish their goal. Without ever killing another player, they reached the first prestige over the course of 200 games.

Their highest killstreak throughout this effort was a whopping zero. This player literally never acquired a single-elimination, not even accidentally. Instead, they spent their time focusing on other aspects of the game.

Playing the objective and “clearing the sky,” were the key factors that gained this player XP over time. It clearly took longer than the typical prestige, but they still managed to make it happen.

Surprisingly, their overall record was positive despite the lack of slaying power. 102 wins to 83 losses was the final tally. They even had a career-best winning streak of seven games in a row, according to the player.

Comment from discussion Getting prestige a different way..

They used “all three LMGs” with a heavy focus on “vehicle damage” attachments. Moreover, the Engineer perk came in handy as did Cold Blooded. When the skies were clear of enemy streaks and it came time to focus on the objective, however, they simply “[threw their] body on there.”

There’s no telling what drove them to play Call of Duty in such a unique way. Though they still managed to enjoy the process. “I just find doing it fun,” they explained. “I also have a lot, maybe too much, patience, so that helps.”