Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer creates perfect Wiglett evolutions amid leaks

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan has created some hilarious Wiglett evolutions following fake leaks ahead of the game’s release.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are nearly here and trainers can barely contain their excitement to explore the Paldea region.

However, the release of a new Pokemon game also means that those who got the game early are spreading leaks ahead of release.

Now, one Pokemon trainer decided to have a little fun by sharing a Wiglett evolution meme and fans loved their designs.

Pokemon fan creates hilarious Wiglett evolution meme

A Reddit user by the name of MixelKing posted the meme to the Pokemon subreddit, with the caption “Wiglett’s evolution line was leaked recently.”

The meme showed the normal picture of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Wiglett next to its ‘middle stage evolution,’ which was just a white Tangrowth complete with Wiglett’s face and one of its legs stuck in the ground.

Finally, the meme showed Wiglett ‘evolving’ into Gigantamax Grimmsnarl, which was also edited to match Wiglett’s color scheme and show its legs sticking into the ground.

The post gained over 1,000 upvotes before being taken down by moderators for having a “clickbait title,” despite many other fans getting a kick out of the meme.

“Wangrowth looking good,” said Real_PLayer_0, while another fan commented, “So…the final stage is Wrimmsnarl?”

Another Reddit user commented that they had “accidentally hit this while scrolling” and got upset before quickly realizing the leak was fake and “let out a snort.”

This meme post came shortly after fake Wiglett leaks flooded the internet, as many claimed to have leaked “Wugtrio.”

However, fans were able to confirm that these leaks were fake by proving the backgrounds were just reused assets from Wiglett’s reveal trailer.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet less than a month away at the time of writing, more and more leaks — both real and fake — will undoubtedly circulate around the internet.