Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players love The Indigo Disk’s silliest rematch reward

The Blueberry Academy League Club Room allows Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to have rematches with major characters after beating The Indigo Disk’s story, and one of its rewards is amusing players.

One great new feature added in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Indigo Disk DLC is the League Club Room.

After defeating the BB League, you’ll be able to invite Paldea Gym Leaders, Elite Four Members, and Naranja or Uva Academy Professors to visit. While there, you can see them interact with others, trade with them, and (of course) challenge them to battles.

One of the characters you can invite is Clavell, the director of the school the player attends in Paldea. Clavell plays a major role in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s main story, something that his absurd and amusing rematch reward calls back to.

Defeating Director Clavell gives you Scarlet & Violet’s worst disguise

Clavell is an important part of the base game’s Starfall Street storyline, in which players take on Team Star. Of course, he spends most of the story pretending to be a student named Clive while wearing a ridiculous wig that he seems to think is believable.

Now that The Indigo Disk is out, players have found they can actually get their hands on the Clive Wig and wear it themselves.

Overall, players seem amused by the rewards, with some expressing disbelief that it’s real and others comparing the hairstyle to those of Elvis Presley and Johnny Bravo.

“Guess I won’t need to get my haircut once I have this,” said one commenter.

“I gasped when I got that from him. Expected some Herbas but no, I get peak hairstyling,” said another.

For those wondering what to do after beating The Indigo Disk’s main story, the League Club Room has plenty of other surprises beyond the triumphant return of Clive, including a pretty harsh conversation involving Gym Leader and streamer Iono.

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.