Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players create “adorable” new mini-game

A family of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players came up with a new in-game minigame that community members have called “adorable.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a lot of different activities that trainers can take part in. Through the main story, trainers can complete each of the three different routes, complete the Pokedex, or take on Tera Raids.

There also plenty of side activities the community has grown to enjoy, like Shiny Hunting, Pokemon breeding, and much more.

However, some players take it upon themselves to come up with their own fun outside of the rules the developers set in place. That was the case with one family who created their own unique mini-game in Gen 9 that the community called “adorable.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share hide-and-seek mini-game

The mini-game was shared through a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, by a user named ADHDPersephone.

They told the community that they and their husband’s five children, aged nine through 11 all enjoy playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet together.

One of their kids’ favorite games to play in a group is hide-and-seek. According to the OP, the “hiders” change their trainer’s outfit to look as basic as possible and walk around one of the many towns to try and blend in with other NPCs.

The “seeker” is then tasked with finding each of the hiding players without using the map. This modified game of hide and seek is not all too different from games like Garry’s Mod PropHunt, which has been adapted by other video games like Overwatch 2, Fortnite, and more.

The community loved hearing about this family’s made-up mini-game, with some calling the premise “adorable.”

“That is absolutely adorable! Thank you for sharing that,” said one trainer in the comments. “I needed a smile today.”

Other fans took to the comments to share fun games they’ve made up within Scarlet & Violet. “My nephew and I actually race each other in Mesagoza by jumping roof from roof/climbing, pretending the floor is lava too.”

One astute fan pointed out the family’s version of hide-and-seek was similar to the Levincia Gym challenge, where trainers are tasked with picking out Director Clavell in a Where’s Waldo-styled hunt.

Should trainers have the desire for a fun multiplayer distraction in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, they should give this creative spin on hide-and-seek a try.