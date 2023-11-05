Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers want Shiny hunting feature to return in Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers want to see one big Shiny Hunting feature from Pokemon Legends: Arceus return through the Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet changed the way fans Shiny hunted for decades, thanks to the inclusion of dynamic encounters where monsters roam around freely.

However, this change did not come without growing pains, as many trainers find it hard to spot these different colored Pokemon in the wild—especially when their models are small.

With the release of the Indigo Disk DLC on the horizon, fans want to see one quality-of-life Shiny hunting return from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers want QOL Shiny feature back

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit gained traction among the community after one trainer called on GameFreak to add in a new Charm item with the Indigo Disk expansion that would play a noise when a Shiny is nearby.

The OP explained the rationale behind the request: “…We get a perfectly amazing quality of life feature in Arceus and they completely remove it in the next game.”

The feature they are referring to is the audible chime that plays in Pokemon Legends: Arceus whenever a Shiny Pokemon is nearby in the overworld. While there is no extra visual indicator alongside the sound, players at least knew a Shiny was nearby whenever this sound played.

The OP also argued that, since the Gimmering Charm was added in the Teal Mask expansion, it wouldn’t be too farfetched to see another Charm added.

Many fans expressed interest in some extra Shiny indicator, thanks to the difficulty of spotting them in Gen 9. “Agreed. These 40 yr old eyes aren’t the same as they were 20 years ago shiny hunting,” said one fan. “PLA was wonderful for that little chime.”

However, some argued that because of the way Scarlet & Violet handles Pokemon Spawns, the PLA feature wouldn’t be able to work the same way. “In Arceus, the Shiny status was triggered on the spawners. In Scarlet/Violet, the spawners are on the Pokemon themselves.”

Essentially, this means that because Pokemon despawn quicker based on distance and movement in Gen 9, trainers may end up looking for Shinies that have already despawned after the chime played.

While some enjoy the unique challenge of Shiny hunting with Scarlet & Violet dynamic spawns, additional Shiny indicators for trainers with visual impairments or who play in handheld mode would be much appreciated.