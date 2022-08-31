Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are not waiting around for Grafaiai’s reveal

Pokemon fans are excitedly speculating what Scarlet & Violet’s next Pokemon reveal will be, and many have skipped the wait, creating their own unique designs for Grafaiai.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are just months from their official launch date and information is starting to pour in from trailers, events, and social media account postings. Generation 9’s Paldea region has much for fans to discover, and every bit of information is valuable to those trying to visualize their next adventure.

Some of the most exciting reveals in new main series games are the Pokemon species themselves. Currently, players have already had a look at a handful of Paldea-specific companions. This includes the three new starters, Pawmi, Smoliv, Cyclizar, Lechonk, Cetitan, Fidough, and Paldean Wooper.

Additionally, the version-specific Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon have also been showcased, giving players a look at what is likely going to be the primary transportation mechanics for Scarlet & Violet.

What do we know about Scarlet & Violet’s Grafaiai?

In a recent Twitter post shared by the official Pokemon account, it was revealed that Grafaiai is a new Paldea Pokemon.

Currently, little is known about the new species other than its strange habits of marking trees with brightly colored paint. This action is very similar to the Gen 2 Pokemon Smeargle.

However, fans haven’t waited for the alluded reveal to start guessing about the Pokemon’s potential type and appearances, with some particularly stunning fan art renditions appearing online.

VCreatArt has posted a speculative drawing that proposes Grafaiai will be a Normal/Poison-type with a fluffy paintbrush tail. It also has the long pointer fingers of the Aye-aye animal the Pokemon was likely based on.

Meanwhile, Cursedeye predicted the Scarlet & Violet Pokedex addition will be a Normal/Psychic-type, its eyes ringed in purple with a little blue marking on its forehead. Its brightly painted tail is an adorable addition that makes it stand out from the murky colors of many other Poison-types officially available in the games.

HaychelDA has taken a particularly unique approach, with their speculative approach showing Grafaiai spraying paint from its fingertips instead of relying on its tail as a brush.

While these speculations aren’t based on an official reveal for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the thoughtful designs showcase the creativity of the community and the excitement many have for the new Paldean addition.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing on November 18, 2022, it is likely many more Paldea-specific species will be revealed leading up to launch.