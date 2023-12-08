Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans praise “Paldean GeoGuessr” champion

It’s no surprise to see Pokemon fans solving mysteries, but mere hours after a recent Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer dropped, an eagle-eyed trained played “Paldean GeoGuessr” and pinpointed some key locations.

You can always count on the Pokemon community to figure out a problem, but even by the normal standard, one Pokemon fan impressed everyone with some speedy geo-location skills.

The Pokemon Company recently dropped a brand-new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, an upcoming expansion that brings back several legendary Pokemon as overworld encounters.

In the brief few frames of footage shown in the trailer, it’s possible to spot some powerful Pocket Monsters like Rayquaza confronting a trainer, and of course, the community has already figured out the exact location.

Pokemon YouTube creator nails DLC’s Legendary locations

One keen Pokemon creator has shared a post on Twitter, as the YouTuber called Light_88_ used the few available seconds of footage to pinpoint the exact locations of the upcoming Legendary Pokemon encounters.

With locations for Rayquaza, Suicune, Mubfu, and more, these helpful pictures are sure to save time once players find themselves prowling Paldea for the returning Legendary beasts.

Several fans are already praising Light in the comments, with one of them adding, “Paldean geoguesser” while another says, “Damn bro, you ain’t gotta doxx him like that.”

There are plenty more returning Legendary Pokemon to look forward in the upcoming expansion, but if that isn’t enough to get you excited, be sure to check out our The Indigo Disk preview for more.