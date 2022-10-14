Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Iono partner Bellibolt revealed and it’s too cute

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex has seen another new entry added to its ever-expanding collection of confirmed monsters, as Iono – a Gym Leader in the Paldea region – revealed her partner.

Trainers had been expecting the reveal of Iono’s Pokemon on October 14 and sure enough, The Pokemon Company delivered.

They said: “Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.”

That means Bellibolt will be the official partner of Iono – a Gym Leader that has raised eyebrows to a certain extent – after it was confirmed they were an influencer/streamer. It has also been announced that she will lead a team of electric-types.

Who is Iono’s partner in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

The name of Iono’s partner is Bellibolt!

The latest monster was first unveiled during a Japanese livestream on Pokemon’s YouTube channel, showing off an adorable green and gray Pokemon.

Iono will be the Supercharged Streamer Gym Leader, based in the city of Levincia on the Paldea Region map.

What type of Pokemon is Bellibolt? Details revealed

Based on its official description, the Pokemon has been confirmed as an electric-type Pokemon.

It reads: “Iono’s partner Pokémon is Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokémon!”

Pokemon It appears Bellibolt will do what it says on the tin… Shoot electric from its belly.

There had been speculation that Bellibolt will be an electric/poision type, though it appears the EleFrog is just the former.

According to The Pokemon Company’s official website, its abilities include Electromorphosis and Static. Its height is 3’11” and weighs 249.1 lbs.

For now, all we know is that it’s definitely coming in the next Pokedex when the game releases on November 18, 2022.

