Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players amused by “cold” interaction with in-game streamer

Iono will be an Electric-type Gym Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC includes a conversation between Gym Leaders Iono and Grusha that may hit close to home for streamers and content creators.

Since before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released, Gym Leader Iono has been among the most recognizable and divisive characters in the Paldea region.

The Electric-type specialist takes inspiration from streamer and influencer culture, earning her a pretty big in-universe fanbase.

However, it seems Iono faces the same challenges in the Pokemon world as many of her real-world counterparts as revealed by a new conversation in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leader accuses Iono of selling out

The Indigo Disk allows players to see new interactions between major NPCs like Gym Leaders in the BB Club Room, including one between Gym Leaders Iono and Grusha that shows that his Pokemon aren’t the only cold thing about the Ice-type specialist.

In a video shared to the Pokemon subreddit by RadDudesman, Grusha tells Iono that he’s familiar with her streams and “used to watch them before competitions and stuff.”

However, the conversation takes a turn when Grusha tells Iono “I think I like your older content better, if I’m being honest. You took more risk, y’know?”

If that wasn’t enough, Grusha goes on to tell Iono “Nowadays if feels like it’s all about gettin’ the most clicks – all the sponsorships and everything. Pretty uncool, if you ask me.”

It’s a pretty common critique faced by content creators, especially those who manage to amass huge followings like Iono. And while it is often accurate, it’s still pretty shocking to see someone be so openly rude.

“Cold as ice,” replied one commenter.

For her part, Iono seems more annoyed than hurt by Grusha’s harshness, saying “Ooof, you’re one of THOSE fans! This is why I quit reading the comments!”

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.