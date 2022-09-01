Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are loving new “creepy cute” Pokemon Grafaiai

Trainers are loving the newly revealed “creepy cute” Pokemon, Grafaiai, coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s Paldea Region.

The Pokemon Company teased Grafaiai’s reveal on August 29, 2022, with the official Twitter account posting images of graffiti in nature.

Fans were so excited for Grafaiai’s reveal they preemptively made fanart guessing what the mysterious Pokemon would look like.

Now, Grafaiai is finally out in the open and trainers are loving the “creepy cute” Poison/Normal-type lemur Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans love Grafaiai’s design

Though Grafaiai’s design is certainly out there for Pokemon’s standards, with its giant eyes and spindly limbs, the community seems infatuated with the strange creature.

The Pokemon Company Grafaiai’s design is certainly striking, thanks to its long limbs and giant glassy eyes.

Comments from fans flooded a post on the Pokemon subreddit, with many giving their thoughts on Grafaiai’s design.

Plenty of players immediately drew comparisons to Impidimp’s design, which Game Freak revealed via a CG video showing candid footage of Pokemon in the wild.

“Kinda reminds me of Impidimp’s design,” said one fan, with another agreeing and pointing out that both Pokemon “very thin limbs and nuanced digits, they really have the same vibe…”

Other players simply loved its strange design, like user AnimaSean0724 who said, “I’m going to be honest, this is the most creepy cute Pokemon I have seen in a while…I love it!”

This was not an unpopular sentiment among trainers, with many saying that while Grafaiai does look creepy, that adds to the charm of its overall design.

What’s more, it seems Game Freak probably designed the Poison/Normal-type this way intentionally when looking at the real-life animal that likely inspired Grafaiai.

As many fans in the Reddit thread pointed out, Grafaiai is very likely based around the aye-aye lemur, known for its long, spindly fingers, distinct eyes, and wiry fur.

Though Grafaiai’s design likely won’t appeal to every Pokemon trainer under the Paldean sun, it seems this mischievous little lemur has captured the hearts of quite a few fans.