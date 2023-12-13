Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan shows off rare Kitakami “jackpot” outbreaks

Ahead of the Indigo Disk DLC release, one lucky trainer showed off an incredibly rare set of Mass Outbreak exclusive to Kitakami.

As many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans gear up for the imminent release of the Indigo Disk DLC on December 14, 2023, many are exploring through Kitakami one more time.

Fans who played through the Teal Mask expansion know that Kitakami brought back some interesting Pokemon—a handful of which can only be encountered in the DLC region.

Now, one lucky trainer showed off their “jackpot” Mass Outbreak encounter, which featured two incredibly rare Pokemon that trainers can only find in Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer lands “jackpot” Kitakami outbreaks

The post came from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where a Reddit user named billyker shared a thread titled, “I just hit the Kitakami Outbreak Jackpot…”

They attached a brief clip that showed them scrolling over the in-game map of Kitakami. Trainers can spot a White-Striped Basculin Mass Outbreak in the pond near the Timeless Woods.

For those who may not know, White-Striped Basculin is exclusive to the Kitakami region in Scarlet & Violet and is quite rare. The Hisuian evolution, Basculegion, can only evolve from a White-Striped Basculin who’s lost at least 294 HP to recoil damage.

If that weren’t lucky enough, the rest of the video showed the trainer also had a Mass Outbreak for Feebas at the peak of Oni Mountain. Just like its appearance in previous Gens, Feebas is incredibly rare in Scarlet & Violet.

Of course, the real reason these Mass Outbreaks are so sought-after is because they have an increased chance of spawning Shinies. As such, many fans congratulated the trainer on their luck.

“As someone who spent a week resetting for Basculin with no luck, this is crazy to me. Congrats – get those Shinies,” said one player.

Another fan noted that while it was lucky, Feebas is still tricky to hunt thanks to its location. “I had a Feebas outbreak and it was torture. Dived down to the pond where it lives, and the whole tunnel next to the pond is CHOCK FULL of Pokemon. No place to picnic table reset,” they said.

Hopefully, this lucky trainer can land a handful of Shiny Feebas and Basculin to cap off their Kitakami outbreak jackpot.