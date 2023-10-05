Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer frustrated after spending “nearly 3 years” hunting Shiny Feebas

One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer claimed they spent the equivalent of “nearly 3 years” hunting for a Shiny Feebas with no luck.

Any Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer who’s ever tried to Shiny hunt before likely knows that no matter how hard they prepare beforehand, it’s all about luck at the end of the day.

Especially when a it comes to Pokemon that are inherently rare to begin with, like a specific form or even a Pokemon that doesn’t spawn often in the overworld.

Article continues after ad

Now, one fan has learned this the hard way after they claimed to have spent “nearly 3 years” worth of time hunting for a Shiny Feebas in the Teal Mask DLC expansion.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer spends “years” hunting Shiny Feebas

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit from a trainer by the username RC-17 said, “Feebas Outbreak is way too rare. No Outbreak in nearly 3 years.”

They went on to explain that they’d “rolled nearly 3 years worth of daily Outbreaks with no Feebas Outbreak, this is with Water Encounter Power 2 and standing a map square next to where it spawns in the overworld.”

Article continues after ad

They said they while they appreciate Feebas’ inherent rarity and the value of Milotic, the hunt for a Shiny Feebas is “ridiculous” in Gen 9.

When fans questioned how the OP calculated the amount of time spent looking for the Shiny, they explained that they’re pressing the Home button on the Switch while Scarlet & Violet is open, then going to the Date & Time settings.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

From there, they make sure it’s set to manual and when the game asks to put in a new time, they don’t actually change anything and simply hit press ‘OK.’ This process forces Outbreaks to reset.

Article continues after ad

By doing the math on how this would play out if they were waiting for Outbreaks to reset in real time, they came out to a figure of “nearly 3 years.”

Some trainers suggested that they may not be looking for Feebas in the best spot. While it can be difficult to tell from Feebas’ Pokedex entry, the Water-type actually spawns in a remote cave under the Crystal Pool.

Article continues after ad

While the OP mentioned that they didn’t want to use the Masuda method due to the amount of time it takes, some fans recommended just going for the method instead of constantly resetting the game.

Article continues after ad

“Got mine through breeding, used Masuda method, and shiny charm. Got shiny Feebas in 287 eggs, said one trainer.

While Shiny hunting is never easy, sometimes going after the rarest Shiny forms can truly eat away at one’s sanity — as evidenced by this Shiny Feebas hunt.