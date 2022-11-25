Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Eevee Tera Raid Battle Event: Dates, rewards, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just launched its first-ever Tera Raid Battle Event, where trainers can face off against raid boss Eevee and earn some juicy rewards.

The newest Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet, allow for numerous multiplayer experiences and chief among them as the toughest tests are Tera Raid Battles, which are limited-time boss fights where trainers cooperate to take down an event exclusive Pokemon.

On November 25, the very first Tera Raid Battle Event launched featuring Eevee, a community favorite quadrupedal Pokemon.

From an overview of the key dates to a look at the rewards on offer, here’s all there is to know about the first Tera Raid Battle In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Eevee event raid is available for a very limited time. It began on Thursday, November 24, and goes on until November 27 at 23:59 UTC. As of now, it’s unclear whether this raid will return after it expires, so make sure to gather up some friends and get ready for some Eevee boss battles!

To locate the Tera Raid Battle, make sure to connect to the internet. Then open up the map. These boss fights will be indicated with a unique sparkling effect. Clicking it should prompt a yellow banner and blue stars.

Eevee Tera Raid Battle rewards in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

These Eevee boss fights have various levels to them. The easiest version has the players fight a level 12 Eevee, and the hardest faces players off against a level 75 Eevee. Therefore, Poke fans of all levels of progression in the game have an option available to them.

Of course, the event rewards differ for each one the Pokemon trainer decides to fight. Below is a full rundown on every reward up for grabs, courtesy of serebii.

Boss Eevee Eevee Eevee Eevee Eevee Level 12 20 35 45 75 Star Level 1 2 3 4 5 Tera Type Random Random Random Random Random Moves Tackle Tail Whip Sand Attack Quick Attack Swift Baby-Doll Eyes Quick Attack Tackle Bite Swift Baby-Doll Eyes Quick Attack Charm Calm Mind Bite Swift Hyper Voice Tera Blast Bite Swift

Level 12 Eevee Raid rewards

Item Drops Item Drop Chance Exp. Candy XS (x1) 100% Exp. Candy S (x2) 100% Eevee Fur (x1) 100% Pretty Feather (x1) 100% Exp Candy XS (x1) 20% Exp Candy S (x1) 8.5% Eevee Fur (x1) 7% Health Feather (x1) 5% Muscle Feather (x1) 5% Resist Feather (x1) 5% Genius Feather (x1) 5% Clever Feather (x1) 5% Swift Feather (x1) 5% Pretty Feather (x1) 20% Exp. Candy XS (x1) 12% Water Stone (x1) 0.5% Fire Stone (x1) 0.5% Thunder Stone (x1) 0.5% Leaf Stone (x1) 0.5% Ice Stone (x1) 0.5%

Level 20 Eevee Raid rewards

Item Drops Item Drop Chance Exp. Candy S (x4) 100% Eevee Fur (x2) 100% Pretty Feather (x1) 100% Exp. Candy M (x1) 13.5% Exp Candy M (x2) 8% Sitrus Berry (x1) 5% Lum Berry (x1) 5% Big Mushroom (x1) 30% Eevee Fur (x1) 16.5% Health Feather (x1) 3% Muscle Feather (x1) 3% Resist Feather (x1) 3% Genius Feather (x1) 3% Clever Feather (x1) 3% Swift Feather (x1) 3% Water Stone (x1) 0.8% Fire Stone (x1) 0.8% Thunder Stone (x1) 0.8% Leaft Stone (x1) 0.8% Ice Stone (x1) 0.8%

Level 35 Eevee Raid rewards

Item Drops Item Drop Chance Exp. Candy S (x2) 100% Exp. Candy M (x2) 100% Eevee Fur (x3) 100% Pretty Feather (x1) 100% Current Type Tera Shard (x1) 100% Current Type Tera Shard (x1) 100% Exp. Candy M (x1) 9.5% Exp. Candy M (x1) 13% Exp. Candy L (x2) 5% Sitrus Berry (x1) 7% Lum Berry (x1) 7% Hondew Berry (x1) 10% Big Mushroom (x1) 15% Big Nugget (x1) 5% Current Type Tera Shard (x1) 3% Eevee Fur (x2) 5.5% Water Stone (x1) 1% Fire Stone (x1) 1% Thunder Stone (x1) 1% Leaf Stone (x1) 1% Ice Stone (x1) 1% Muscle Feather (x1) 3% Resist Feather (x1) 3% Genius Feather (x1) 3% Clever Feather (x1) 3% Swift Feather (x1) 3%

Level 45 Eevee Raid rewards

Item Drops Item Drop Chance Exp. Candy M (x3) 100% Exp. Candy L (x1) 100% Eevee Fur (x4) 100% Pretty Feather (x2) 100% Current Type Tera Shard (x1) 100% Current Type Tera Shard (x2) 100% Exp. Candy L (x1) 16.2% Exp. Candy L (x2) 15.3% Rare Candy (x1) 4% Hondew Berry (x3) 8% Big Pearl (x1) 12% Pearl String (x1) 2% Nugget (x1) 5% Careful Mint (x1) 2.5% PP Up (x1) 3% Bottle Cap (x1) 2% Current Type Tera Shard (x1) 4% Soothe Bell (x2) 2% Ability Capsule (x1) 1.5% Water Stone (x1) 1.5% Fire Stone (x1) 1.5% Thunder Stone (x1) 1.5% Leaf Stone (x1) 1.5% Ice Stone (x1) 1.5% Muscle Feather (x1) 3% Resist Feather (x1) 3% Genius Feather (x1) 3% Clever Feather (x1) 3% Swift Feather (x1) 3%

Level 75 Eevee Raid rewards

Item Drops Item Drop Chance Exp. Candy L (x2) 100% Exp. Candy XL (x1) 100% Eevee Fur (x5) 100% Pretty Feather (x3) 100% Current Type Tera Shard (x2) 100% Current Type Tera Shard (x2) 100% Exp. Candy L (x1) 16.2% Exp. Candy L (x2) 15.3% Rare Candy (x1) 4% Hondew Berry (x3) 8% Big Pearl (x1) 12% Pearl String (x1) 2% Nugget (x1) 5% Careful Mint (x1) 2.5% PP Up (x1) 3% Bottle Cap (x1) 2% Current Type Tera Shard (x1) 4% Soothe Bell (x2) 2% Ability Capsule (x1) 1.5% Water Stone (x1) 1.5% Fire Stone (x1) 1.5% Thunder Stone (x1) 1.5% Leaf Stone (x1) 1.5% Ice Stone (x1) 1.5% Muscle Feather (x1) 3% Resist Feather (x1) 3% Genius Feather (x1) 3% Clever Feather (x1) 3% Swift Feather (x1) 3%

That’s all there is to know about the first-ever Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. We’ll be sure to update you here with any changes over the coming days.