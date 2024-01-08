Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player “gives up” after starting new in-game job

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has shared a funny clip utilizing a new emote to show their career plans after they’ve finished their time as a Trainer.

Emotes have been in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet since the game first came out, giving players a fun way to express themselves in different situations.

And for the fans who had a good time using the emotes, both of the game’s DLC releases introduced new emotes to unlock.

One of these new emotes is being used by a player to show off a humorous glimpse at life outside of Pokemon training.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares hilarious clip of their “new job”

The clip was posted to the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s subreddit, showing the player using the new Glow Stick Dance emote that came with the Indigo Disk DLC.

In it, we see the player standing at the end of a walkway as a character comes flying in on an airborne mount.

As they stand there, the player uses the emote, which has their character pull out two sticks and begin dancing, mimicking what an airline ground crew looks like when guiding planes to their gates.

The responses to the clip have been humorous as well, with many other players expressing how much they like the use of the emote.

“That was the funniest use of an emote I have ever seen. That was Awesome!” is just one of the comments posted to the clip.

Another user posted: “I love this way too much xD.”

It’s a fun way to use the game’s new batch of emotes, even if it’s only a temporary distraction from the cutthroat world of Pokemon training.