Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finds “hilarious” use for new DLC mechanic

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shared a “hilarious” clip of the new Synchro Machine feature in action and the community loved it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC introduced a handful of new elements, such as the new Stellar Tera Type and the Item Printer.

A brand new mechanic that arrived with the Indigo Disk DLC was the Synchro Machine feature, which allows trainers to take control of Pokemon themselves to run around the environment.

Article continues after ad

Fans have already discovered some interesting uses for this feature, but one player shared a “hilarious” clip using a specific Pokemon and the community absolutely loved it.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan finds hilarious Synchro Machine use

The post comes from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where a trainer shared a 30-second clip of the Synchro Machine function in action.

In the video, the player took control of a Toedscool to move around the Terarium. Any player who’s seen Toedscool in the wild can guess what happened next.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Just like a wild Toedscool, the trainer was able to move at blisteringly fast speeds, rocketing past wild Pokemon and even running up the sides of mountains.

Members of the Pokemon community loved the video thanks to the goofy nature of Toedscool. “The squishy sounds from the tentacles is hilarious,” one trainer noted.

Article continues after ad

Despite the Synchro Machine being a completely optional feature, it made Gen 9 the best in the series. “Gen 9 deniers: look at this and tell me with a straight face this isn’t peak gaming, oh no, you can’t,” said one player.

Article continues after ad

Others wondered whether or not any other Pokemon could beat Toedscool in a race. “Wonder if Sudowoodo runs as fast as his wild counterpart,” asked a fan. Unfortunately, some in the comments confirmed Sudowoodo doesn’t run nearly as fast as the Gen 9 Ground/Grass-type.

Scarlet & Violet fans looking for more Synchro Machine fun should take Gholdengo for a spin, as the Stell/Ghost-type can actually ride its skateboard around in the wild.