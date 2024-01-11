Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers split over ‘forgettable’ Synchro Machine feature

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have debated the merits of the Indigo Disk’s Synchro Machine, with some calling the mechanic ‘forgettable.’

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC introduced a handful of new features alongside plenty of returning Pokemon.

One of those new features included in the Indigo Disk DLC expansion is called the Synchro Machine and lets trainers control Pokemon to walk around the overworld.

However, trainers have started to debate whether the feature was a missed opportunity or not, with some calling it ‘forgettable’ or ‘pointless.’

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans debate Synchro Machine mechanic

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit sparked the debate after a user named The_Future_Dusknoir asked the community for their thoughts.

In their post, they said, “What are your guys’ thoughts on it and whether they will bring it back in the next game in some way? Personally I love it, it gives the Let’s Go mode some needed variation and it’s just fun.”

Some trainers agreed that the Synchro Machine felt like a fun extra add-on. “Pokemon that you play as. 10/10,” said one fan, while another said, “I love it. I had so much fun using it with my Inteleon doing BBQs.”

Others noted that the feature was actually surprisingly useful in some instances. “Using a faster Pokemon to farm TM/Item Printer ingredients is pretty useful. Espartha can take out a mass outbreak in less than half the time while syncing.”

However, not every fan agreed with the sentiment, with many saying the mechanic felt like a major missed opportunity. “It’s neat, but I literally forgot about it right after it was introduced. I don’t know why there wasn’t tasks or something for it.”

Another trainer said, “Cute feature with absolutely zero purpose. It’s fun walking around as our favourite mons for a few minutes, but there’s literally nothing to do.”

While many players disagreed on the merits of the feature, both sides agreed that—should the feature come back in a future game—it would need some big improvements.

Should Game Freak decide to revamp the Synchro Machine in a future title, hopefully, they give the feature a bit more depth than its Gen 9 iteration.