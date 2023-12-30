Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players identify “perfect” parts of the game

Here are the features of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players felt the developers got absolutely right.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is one of the latest offerings in the Pokemon series, and the franchise’s first-ever open-world RPGs.

Players had some positive reviews of the game, performance issues put aside, thoroughly enjoying the 9th Generation of the series and its emotional storylines, fun mechanics, and updated gameplay.

Now, after time has passed since the release, players have begun to reflect on the Pokemon game headlined by Koraidon and Miraidon, and debated what features they thought were “perfect.”

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players loved these features

One player started the debate by admitting that the game had some performance issues, but also stating that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had some standout aspects of a “great game,” and wanted to see if others felt the same.

“What are some things that Scarlet/Violet got absolutely right?” The original poster asked.

The most popular answer to the question was “Area Zero.” Players reported absolutely loving this part of the game, describing every aspect of it as “inarguably awesome.”

“The climax with Area Zero is inarguably awesome,” one player said. Others agreed wholeheartedly with this comment, and some loved Area Zero so much that their passion for its music bled into their personal life.

“It’s on my gym playlist, it’s the best Pokemon theme ever. It reminds me of shin megami tensei, kingdom hearts, persona, Final Fantasy and Pokemon all at the same time.” They said.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans also loved some different aspects of the game that they thought were perfect. For some, it was “Paradox Pokemon,” and for others it was the new textures: “The new texture work looks good, the fur, scales, metal.”

However, for some players these textures came with too much of a hit to the performance of the game, so much so that it severely “diminished” their enjoyment of the game.