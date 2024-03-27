Pokemon Legends Z-A needs to give these fan-favorites Mega Evolutions

With Pokemon Legends Z-A set to bring back the fan-favorite Mega Evolution mechanic, here are 10 Pokemon we want to see get the Mega treatment this time around.

The announcement of Pokemon Legends Z-A shocked fans of the franchise, many of whom expected the next game to be set in Johto or Unova. This second Legends game will take players back to Lumiose City in the Kalos region and feature the welcome return of a long-absent feature: Mega Evolution.

Teased at the end of the reveal trailer, Pokemon Legends Z-A is set to feature Megas in some capacity, though no details have yet been revealed.

While we aren’t sure if the upcoming game will introduce new Mega Evolutions or stick to the 46 existing ones, there are plenty of Pokemon that deserve this treatment. Here are 10 Pokemon species we’d love to see get Megas in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

10. Hawlucha

The Pokemon Company

It’s important to remember that existing Mega Evolutions are predominantly from Gens 1 through 4. X and Y honed in on Gen 1 nostalgia, and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire provided more Gen 3 representation. In fact, the only Gen 6 Pokemon to get a Mega is the Mythical Diancie.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a chance to give Kalos ‘mons the Mega treatment, and Hawlucha is a prime candidate. On top of a luchador bird just being a cool concept, Hawlucha is the only Pokemon that can learn Flying Press. This is the series’ sole dual-type move, a concept that seemed experimental at the time but hasn’t been built on since.

Even if the franchise doesn’t plan to pursue dual-type moves in the future, a Mega Hawlucha would be a chance to make the Wrestling Pokemon more than an abandoned gimmick.

9. Pawmot

The Pokemon Company

Even if we do get new Megas, there’s a decent chance the most recent generation will be left out. That said, if one Gen 9 Pokemon is going to get a Mega, it should be Pawmot.

The only Electric-type rodent in the series to evolve save for Pikachu itself, the Pawmot line has been criticized for being “anticlimactic,” with many fans lamenting that all it does is get a little bigger and stand up. Mega Pawmot would give the final evolution more of its own identity, which would hopefully win over more fans.

8. Eelektross

The Pokemon Company

Eelektross and its pre-evolutions share the unique distinction of being the only Pokemon with no weaknesses as of Gen 9. This is thanks to their Electric-typing mixed with the Levitate ability, which makes them immune to Ground-type moves.

Despite that honor, the Eelektross is largely overlooked. A Mega Evolution would give this Pokemon the boost it needs. It would also be a chance for the developers to get creative with a new ability that doesn’t remove Eelektross’ claim to fame but instead adds something else.

7. Luxray

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans were incredibly disappointed when Gen 7 moved on from Mega Evolution without giving Luxray a new form that really felt like a no-brainer. The Shinx line has remained popular, with fans loving the cute kitten’s evolution into an intimidating lynx or lion.

Many also hoped Mega Luxray would be a then-unused Electric/Dark-type. While that type of combination now exists thanks to Morpeko, that doesn’t make the prospect of a Mega Luxray any less exciting.

6. Crobat

The Pokemon Company

The Zubat line is infamous, particularly among older fans, for swarming players pretty much any time they enter a cave. While that has changed in recent years – Zubat isn’t even obtainable in Scarlet and Violet – it’s clear the evolutionary line could use some love.

Outside of Gen 2 giving it a final evolution in Crobat, the Zubat family is one of a handful of Gen 1 lines that hasn’t received a new form in later generations. While others have received Megas, regional variants, Gigantamax forms, or related Paradox Pokemon, Crobat has remained neglected for too long.

5. Drampa

The Pokemon Company

When Drampa was announced for Pokemon Sun and Moon, many fans hoped it would be a Dunsparce evolution. That, of course, turned out not to be the case, and Dunsparce finally got an evolution when Dudunsparce was introduced in Scarlet and Violet. Still, Drampa could use some more love, especially since it’s rarely been available in the mainline games since the Alola era.

As for what Mega Drampa could be like, turning the Normal/Dragon into a Fire/Dragon-type would be a cool way to reference its most memorable Pokedex entry. According to Ultra Sun, “If a child it has made friends with is bullied, Drampa will find the bully’s house and burn it to the ground.” It’s a pretty dark tidbit, but it could be a great inspiration for Mega Drampa.

4. Pyroar

The Pokemon Company

Pyroar played an important role in the original Kalos games, serving as one of Team Flare Boss Lysandre’s signature Pokemon – the villain’s hair even resembles the mane of a male Pyroar. While we don’t know if Team Flare will return in any capacity, Pokemon Legends Z-A giving its main villain (or even a Lysandre relative) a Mega Pyroar would be a great nod to X and Y.

Plus, this would also be a chance to improve the Royal Pokemon. Curiously, Pyroar’s hidden ability is Moxie, which boosts its Attack after knocking out a Pokemon – which would be great if Pyroar wasn’t a Special Attacker. With a stat boost and ability that takes advantage of its strengths, Mega Pyroar would be a force to be reckoned with and a Pokemon worthy of its regal design.

3. Dragonite

The Pokemon Company

Dragonite has been part of the series since the very beginning, but like the Zubat line, the original pseudo-legendary is one of those Gen 1 Pokemon that hasn’t received a Mega or variant. In fact, it’s the only pseudo-legendary from the first 6 Gens without some kind of update; Tyranitar, Metagross, Salamence, and Garchomp have Megas, Hydreigon has a Paradox relative in Iron Jugulis, and Goodra has a Hisuian variant.

A new Dragonite, therefore, is long overdue. Sure, the Mega Stone’s naming convention presents a challenge for the English localization (I personally hope they go with “Dragoniteite”), but that shouldn’t stop Pokemon Legends Z-A from giving the original Dragon Pokemon the upgrade it deserves.

2. Azumarill

The Pokemon Company

Azumarill is a rare case of an older Pokemon seeing a resurgence in a later generation. While it was often overlooked, the Aqua Rabbit Pokemon got a second wind, thanks to Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raids. Early on, fans realized Azumarill excelled in this format, especially against early 7-Star foes like Charizard and Cinderace. Even now, many trainers rely upon Azumarill to solo raids.

With that momentum behind it, Pokemon Legends Z-A should double down and give Azumarill a Mega Evolution. This would be a great way to celebrate a Pokemon that’s been around for nearly 25 years and acknowledge its remarkable comeback.

Azumarill was also one of the preexisting Pokemon that gained the Fairy type, so giving it a Mega could serve as a nod to another important Gen 6 contribution.

1. Flygon

The Pokemon Company

Last, but certainly not least, is Flygon. Back when Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire were announced, fans hoped the return to the Hoenn region would add a Mega Flygon. But while one was planned for X and Y, according to legendary Pokemon artist Ken Sugimori, it was scrapped due to artist’s block.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a chance to finally give Flygon its long overdue Mega Evolution. Knowing that it was considered back in Gen 6 made its absence bittersweet; after all, if Pokemon had released a bad Mega Flygon design, fans would have been furious.

However, neglecting it a second time around would be a huge mistake. Really, if just one ‘mon were to get a new Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A, it should be Flygon, hence why it’s at the top of this list.