Forget Mega Flygon: Pokemon Legends Z-A fans want a different ‘mon to return

Pokemon fans have been clamoring for Mega Flygon to finally join the franchise in Pokemon Legends Z-A, but some want another classic ‘mon to return first.

Pokemon Legends Z-A will finally bring Mega Evolutions back to the mainline series. They haven’t been in a game since Gen 8, and only Pokemon Go keeps the popular mechanic alive.

Fans are expecting new Mega Evolutions to be added in Pokemon Legends Z-A, with Flygon leading the pack in popularity. This is mostly because it was planned to appear at one point, but the design was scrapped.

A thread on the Pokemon Subreddit has eager comments from fans that want to push Mega Flygon down the list in favor of Watchog, as it’s one of the only Pokemon that doesn’t appear on Nintendo Switch.

Article continues after ad

“Give me my complete living Dex in Switch. Please and thank you,” one user wrote, while another said, “Awww. I support your desire for your fave Pokemon to be on Switch!”

Article continues after ad

“We found them fellas,” one user joked, “We found the single Watchog fan.”

A handful of the Pokemon not present in Gen 8 -9 and the Let’s Go games are from the Unova region, but seeing as there are still no confirmed Pokemon Black & White remakes, Pokemon Legends Z-A might be the last chance for Watchog fans to use their favorite on the Switch.