Pokemon Legends Arceus leak claims it’s like Let’s Go Pikachu: “Basically a catching game”

According to a new leak, Pokemon Legends Arceus is “grindy” and mainly focuses on catching. An insider compared the 2022 RPG to a Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee sequel.

Despite only two months out from its release, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Legends Arceus. There is so much mystery around the project that in October, fans were furious when Game Freak announced that it isn’t actually open-world.

New information on the upcoming RPG has reportedly “leaked” after a prominent insider revealed supposed key details about the upcoming game. According to the leaker, players should brace for a “grindy” experience that has similarities to Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee.

Is Pokemon Legends Arceus a Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee sequel?

In a series of tweets, prolific leaker Riddler Khu claimed that Pokemon Legends Arceus has some interesting similarities to 2018’s Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee.

“Pokemon Legends Arceus is basically a catching game, keep catching lots of Pokemon,” they wrote. “For me, it’s like Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee 2 with some actions elements.”

While Pokemon Legends doesn’t have the same Let’s Go catching mechanic gameplay, Riddler Khu clarified that it will supposedly have players catching the same ‘mon over and over again, similar to the 2018 titles.

In several other social media posts, the insider called Pokemon Legends grindy. “My feelings about Pokemon Legends Arceus: grinding, hardcore, fresh for some parts (like when you need different action strategies on different boss fights), but it’s easy to get bored,” they said.

The account followed up with another tweet and clarified further. “The reason that I emphatically mentioned “grindy” is this thing turns from optional to compulsory that you must grind to level-up the Dex level to unlock new areas and keep going with the story,” they wrote. “Very single player-style game.”

Based on trailers, screenshots, and other leaks, it appears that players may need to catch the same Pokemon multiple times in order to level up their Pokedex to unlock new areas of the map. If what the leaker says is true, trainers are going to be spending a good amount of time “grinding” to progress.

That said, Riddler Khu cautioned fans and said, “It’s kinda unfair to directly compare [it] with other Pokémon main series games because [it] mainly focuses on single player features that you definitely haven’t experienced before in any other main series.” Either way, it sounds like Game Freak is definitely taking creative risks to make something new with the 2022 title.