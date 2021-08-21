Pokemon Legends Arceus is getting a popular Pokemon Go feature

Pokemon Legends Arceus will have a beloved Pokemon Go feature when it launches in 2022. The Niantic mechanic will play a part in Trainers completing the new Hisuian Pokedex.

Game Freak finally revealed everything about Pokemon Legends Arceus during the August 18th Pokemon Presents. While a flurry of features was shown off, one mechanic slipped under the radar.

Eagle-eyed fans discovered that the open-world title will include an element from Pokemon Go. The new feature borrowed from the mobile title will help expand on the game’s research questline.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokemon Go feature discovered

After months of silence, fans finally got a deeper look at Game Freak’s first jump into the open-world genre. From the Hisuian forms to the new battle system, the 2022 project truly looks to be the franchise’s biggest departure from previous titles yet.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set Pokemon Legends

The Japanese developer looks to be taking cues from the wildly popular Niantic mobile title as well. According to screenshots on the official website, ‘mon featured in Legends Arceus will each have different weights and heights similar to Pokemon Go.

The mechanic was included in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu Eevee in 2018 and looks to be making the jump to the open-world title as well. Players will be able to find Pokemon of varying sizes and weights as they explore the Hisui region.

Interestingly, in another clip of the game’s Pokedex, Shinx is shown to have two forms. While that is surely a reference to the gender category, fans have speculated that weight and height could play a factor in completing Dex entries.

Advertisement

The varying size difference for each ‘mon might be also be incorporated into the game’s quest system which has Trainers tasked with exploring the map and catching specific monsters for NPCs in Jubilife Village.

(Topic starts at 23:38)

Only time will tell how the feature actually plays out in the upcoming open-world Switch title. In Pokemon Let’s Go, players would actually encounter “tiny” or “big” monsters in the wild.

Read More: How to get Pokemon Legends Arceus TCG card preorder



The beloved Go mechanic could have some pretty interesting implications for Pokemon Legends Arceus Dex entries.