The Original One can become part of your team in the Hisui region, but it’s no walk in the park so prepare for a challenge. Here’s how to get Arceus in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Nintendo’s latest Pokemon title was released on January 28, 2022, to rave reviews (check out our own verdict here) and a score of 85 on Metacritic. It is set in ancient Sinnoh, showing players the origins of the Gen IV region, known as Hisui back then.

There are almost 250 ‘mon in the Pokedex, not including Darkrai and Shaymin and the Mythical where the game gets its name. Arceus plays a pivotal part of the story and can actually be added to your Party, though it’s not easy.

SPOILER WARNING: This guide contains massive post-game spoilers so proceed at your own risk!

How to get Arceus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To obtain Arceus, you first need to have beaten the game and caught all 240 Pokemon in the Hisui Pokedex. Simply having them registered is enough so you don’t need to get them all to Research Level 10.

Once you’ve done this, follow the below steps to find the Normal-type Mythical:

Speak to Professor Laventon who will congratulate you on filling out your Pokedex. He tells you to go to the Temple of Sinnoh. If you don’t remember from previous missions, it is located at the top of Mount Coronet. To reach it, warp to the Summit Camp in the Coronet Highlands and walk right through the cave. Once you’re at the Temple, go to the platform at the top and press A to play the Azure Flute given to you earlier in the game. A cutscene will play where you’re introduced to Arceus in person for the first time. We won’t spoil it, but you will need to fight the Pokemon in a battle similar to the Frenzied Nobles. It is a difficult, four-phase skirmish but it is certainly epic. After you’ve beaten it, it will automatically be added to your team. If your Party is full, it will go to the Pasture.

And that’s it. If you managed to fill out your Pokedex and get Arceus, congratulations – you’re a pro Trainer!

