Snag a copy of New Pokemon Snap for less at Walmart

Looking to add another game to your Nintendo Switch Pokemon collection? New Pokemon Snap has just received a discount at Walmart and it’s worth taking a look at.

Whether you’ve played the original Pokemon Snap or not, New Pokemon Snap is absolutely worth adding to your ‘to-play’ list. It offers a completely new perspective on the Pokemon world and it matches the style of the Switch perfectly.

This 2021 release has just been discounted at Walmart, taking it down to $50.74 for a physical copy of the game. It’s a decent discount and worth checking out if you’re a Pokemon fan looking for something to play that isn’t a standard mainline game like Scarlet & Violet.

New Pokemon Snap doesn’t revolve around catching Pokemon, although it does focus on capturing them in a sense. In the game, you’ll work alongside Professor Mirror to take pictures of Pokemon, create your own Pokedex, and learn more about the Ilumina Pokemon phenomenon.

The Ilumina phenomenon affects both Pokemon and nearby flowers, and it’s very pretty – looking somewhat similar to Tera Pokemon. This phenomenon has never been seen in a mainline game or the trading card game, but it would be interesting to see it experimented with more.

If you’ve ever wondered what your favorite ‘mons may look like in their natural habitat, give this game a whirl. It’s much more laidback than most other Pokemon games outside of the main titles, but it still offers some unique challenges and rewards in places.

