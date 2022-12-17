Pokemon Go Vivillion event is an “absolute win” according to the community

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Pokemon Go’s community has been extremely positive about the latest announcement of the multi-patterned Vivillon and the event associated with catching it.

Mythical Wishes season had its up and downs according to the Pokemon Go fans, but one of the latest announcements by Niantic has been received extremely well.

The rollout of Scatterbug, Spewpa & Vivillion, and the postcard event associated with catching these Pokemon turned out to be a smash hit with the fans of the mobile game.

The event encourages players to pin postcards from different parts of the world to encounter a Scatterbug. The Pokemon will have one of 18 different wing patterns upon evolving into Vivillion, its final form.

A feature that was rarely used by the community now has a tangible benefit, while also motivating trainers to make friends from all over the world via the internet.

Unique rollout of Vivillion celebrated by the community

“Trainers can collect patterned Vivillon from all over the world by pinning Postcards received from Trainers, PokéStops, or Gyms in different regions,” wrote the official blog about the event.

How it works, is that each pin from a certain type of environment will progress a badge of that Vivillon sub-type until the player is awarded an encounter with Scatterbug.

The Pokemon GO subreddit exploded with an unending wave of praise for this genius introduction of Vivillion into GO.

“It’s great, a unique rollout of a new Pokémon should always be welcomed. Hopefully my friends start opening and sending gifts again,” reads one of the heavily upvoted comments under a thread about the event.

“It took something I NEVER used and made me interested in using it without asking me to pay anything. I see this as an absolute win,” said another user. While someone else observed: “that kinda allows you to trade without trading.”

We may live in a world where global trading is still not a thing in Pokemon Go, but events like this make the worldwide community really come together to celebrate the game. Let’s hope that this pushes Niantic to make trading across the globe easier to make building connections easier.