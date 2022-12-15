Pokemon Go adds Scatterbug, Spewpa & Vivillion: How to get, patterns, more

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Go has announced that Scatterbug, Spewpa, and the multi-patterned Vivillon are making their debut in Pokemon Go. Here’s everything trainers need to know about these Bug-types introductions.

With the Mythical Wishes season now in full swing, Niantic has already revealed multiple events to round out 2022.

Following up on the Tour Hoenn event and the Mythic Blade event starring Keldeo, Niantic has now announced three brand-new Bug-type Pokemon to the game, including one with multiple forms to collect.

Generation 6’s Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon are set to arrive during Holiday 2022, and players are tasked with sharing postcards from around the world to collect all of Vivillon’s different patterns. Here’s everything players need to know about this new Vivillon event.

Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillo arrive in Pokemon Go

According to the Pokemon Go blog post, Scatterbug will start appearing in the wild as trainers “collect and pin Postcards received from different regions.” Evolving Scatterbug in Spewpa will take 25 Scatterbug Candy while evolving Spewpa into Vivillon will take 100 Scatterbug candy.

Once Spewpa evolves into Vivillon, players will find out what wing pattern their Vivillon has. For players who may not know, Vivillon is a Pokemon with 18 different forms depending on the region it’s caught in.

According to the blog post, “Trainers can collect patterned Vivillon from all over the world by pinning Postcards received from Trainers, PokéStops, or Gyms in different regions. Pinning Postcards from eligible regions unlocks the Vivillon Collector medal and adds progress to sub-medals associated with the Postcard’s region of origin.”

However, it seems trainers who want to find more Scatterbug out in the wild will need to work on collecting sub-medals, as “progressing on sub-medals leads to encounters with Scatterbug.”

Niantic This is a regional map of where different Vivillon patterns are native.

Pokemon Go will feature the following Vivillon patterns:

Additionally, players will be able to check their Vivillon Map from the Pokedex of Vivillown Collector medal page to keep up with the progress of their collection and where specific patterns are found.

Trainers trying to collect each of Vivillon’s 18 different patterns should stay on top of their Postcard and Vivillon sub-medal progress.