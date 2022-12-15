Pokemon Go adds Scatterbug, Spewpa & Vivillion: How to get, patterns, more

Pokemon Go has announced that Scatterbug, Spewpa, and the multi-patterned Vivillon are making their debut in Pokemon Go. Here’s everything trainers need to know about these Bug-types introductions.
With the Mythical Wishes season now in full swing, Niantic has already revealed multiple events to round out 2022.
Following up on the Tour Hoenn event and the Mythic Blade event starring Keldeo, Niantic has now announced three brand-new Bug-type Pokemon to the game, including one with multiple forms to collect.
Generation 6’s Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon are set to arrive during Holiday 2022, and players are tasked with sharing postcards from around the world to collect all of Vivillon’s different patterns. Here’s everything players need to know about this new Vivillon event.
Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillo arrive in Pokemon Go
According to the Pokemon Go blog post, Scatterbug will start appearing in the wild as trainers “collect and pin Postcards received from different regions.” Evolving Scatterbug in Spewpa will take 25 Scatterbug Candy while evolving Spewpa into Vivillon will take 100 Scatterbug candy.
Once Spewpa evolves into Vivillon, players will find out what wing pattern their Vivillon has. For players who may not know, Vivillon is a Pokemon with 18 different forms depending on the region it’s caught in.
According to the blog post, “Trainers can collect patterned Vivillon from all over the world by pinning Postcards received from Trainers, PokéStops, or Gyms in different regions. Pinning Postcards from eligible regions unlocks the Vivillon Collector medal and adds progress to sub-medals associated with the Postcard’s region of origin.”
However, it seems trainers who want to find more Scatterbug out in the wild will need to work on collecting sub-medals, as “progressing on sub-medals leads to encounters with Scatterbug.”
Pokemon Go will feature the following Vivillon patterns:
- Archipelago
- Continental
- Elegant
- Garden
- High Plains
- Icy Snow
- Jungle
- Marine
- Meadow
- Modern
- Monsoon
- Ocean
- Polar
- River
- Sandstorm
- Savanna
- Sun
- Tundra
Additionally, players will be able to check their Vivillon Map from the Pokedex of Vivillown Collector medal page to keep up with the progress of their collection and where specific patterns are found.
Trainers trying to collect each of Vivillon’s 18 different patterns should stay on top of their Postcard and Vivillon sub-medal progress.