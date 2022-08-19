Pokemon Go trick lets players complete World Championship research tasks fast

Pokemon Go players have discovered a really easy trick to complete the Pokemon World Championship 2022 fast.

The Pokemon Go World Championship event coincides with the real-life event, which opened its doors on August 17 and ends on August 21, with a closing ceremony.

There are a number of Timed Research and Field Research rewards to collect along the way, if you play the handheld game on iOS or Android.

Rather than grinding through the tasks, though, there is a way for trainers to save themselves some time.

How to complete Pokemon Go Worlds Championship 2022 research tasks fast

On August 18, one player noticed something really interesting in the language of the challenge.

They said: “You can quickly satisfy the Pokemon World Championships research by challenging, surrendering, and rematching the same challenger five times.”

That means by just searching for a challenger, quitting, and finding another one (rather than taking the time to battle each person) a lot of time can be saved.

Reddit A Reddit user, u/spradimania, has found a way to complete the tasks faster.

Rewards for completing the tasks, on this occasion, include: World Championships Pikachu encounter, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Elite Charged TM.

If you grind through the Field Research, a number of other rare encounters are up for grabs as well. Who knows, you might even get a shiny Pokemon!

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks can be unlocked by spinning PokeStops during the World Championships from Thursday, August 18, at 10AM until Tuesday, August 23, at 10PM local time.