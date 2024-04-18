GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Trevenant: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Raissa Jerez
pokemon go trevenantNIANTIC

Trevenant is an outstanding dual Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon, and players looking to use it in Pokemon Go’s PvP and Raid battles should know the ideal moveset for each scenario. So, here they are.

The tree Pokemon known as Trevenant made its debut in Gen 6’s Kalos region and made it into Pokemon Go back in 2021 during the Halloween event.

As a dual Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon, Trevenant has a long list of very useful resistances players can exploit in competitive mode. So now that its previous form, Phantump, is back in 1-Star Raid battles, you should evolve it and try out this mighty creature.

Contents

Pokemon Go Trevenant all moves

This Pokemon has a total of two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves in the game, leaving players with only a small set of combinations to try out.

Trevenant Fast Moves

  • Sucker Punch (Dark)
  • Shadow Claw (Ghost/STAB)

Trevenant Charged Moves

  • Seed Bomb (Grass/STAB)
  • Shadow Ball (Ghost/STAB)
  • Foul Play (Dark)
pokemon trevenantTHE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Trevenant best PvP moveset

Trevenant’s best moveset for PvP consists of Shadow Claw as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move.

Between both Fast Moves, Shadow Claw is the only one that benefits from STAB. Plus, it has a better damage output and can generate energy faster, allowing Trevenant to access its Charged Move sooner.

As for the Charged Move, you should go with Shadow Ball due to the typing having a superior coverage than the other two options. It is also the strongest move of them all and the energy cost is very low.

If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, pick Seed Bomb to get the STAB bonus and expand Tevenant’s coverage.

Pokemon Go Trevenant best Raid moveset

The best moveset for Trevenant in Raid battles is also Shadow Claw as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move.

Sucker Punch is a really weak Fast Move, and it does not go well with Trevenant’s typing, so stick with Shadow Claw, as it has STAB and hits harder for even less energy.

For this case scenario, the smarter choice is to pair Shadow Claw with a move that shares the same typing, so go with Shadow Ball. This move does not only benefit from STAB but is also a cheap and powerful nuke.

That’s everything there is to know about Trevenant’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

