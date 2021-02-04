Pokemon Go Tour Kanto ticket: Should you choose Red or Green?

Pokemon Go is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved Nintendo franchise with a Kanto event that takes us back to the OG days. But should trainers choose Red or Green?

Following a series of weekly events that celebrate fan-favorite regions like Hoenn and Johto, Niantic are turning their attention to the original Kanto region, which first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green on the Game Boy in 1996.

Just like the original games, players who take part in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event on Saturday, February 20, 2021, will get to choose between a Red or Green version of the experience, revisiting the age-old question, “Which version are you getting?”

To help you decide which version to choose, we’ve put together a list of all the features that come with both Red and Green. This event is going to be major, so hopefully, you’ve already got your ticket ready to go!

Is Red or Green better in Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto?

Both the Red and Green tickets have a lot to offer trainers, so it’s difficult to say which is best. Ultimately, it will come down to which Pokemon you prefer, especially when it comes to the increased Shiny chances.

All 150 original Pokemon will be appearing as Shiny variations during the event, some of them for the first time ever in Pokemon Go. The version you choose will impact how likely you are to find specific Shinies.

Ponyta and Electabuzz have two of the most appealing Shiny designs of the Kanto-region Pokemon, so we think Red version is a good choice as there’s a higher chance of them appearing if you select that one.

However, just like the mainline Pokemon games, we’d recommend trainers take a look at the specific features of each version below and weigh up which one will offer the best creatures for their collection.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Red version exclusives

Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense exclusively in the Red version of the Kanto event, meaning you’ll have a better chance of encountering them.

There will also be an increased chance of encountering the following Shiny Pokemon in the Red version:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pidgey

Ekans

Pikachu

Nidoran ♀

Oddish

Diglett

Mankey

Growlithe

Ponyta

Shellder

Drowzee

Krabby

Hitmonlee

Lickitung

Scyther

Electabuzz

Eevee

Kabuto

Dratini

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Green version exclusives

Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to Incense exclusively in the Green version of the Kanto event, so if you still need to add them to your collection, this is a good choice.

There will also be an increased chance of encountering the following Shiny Pokemon in the Green version:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pidgey

Pikachu

Sandshrew

Nidoran ♂

Vulpix

Meowth

Psyduck

Bellsprout

Geodude

Exeggcute

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Tangela

Horsea

Magmar

Pinsir

Eevee

Omanyte

Dratini

As you can see, there is some crossover between versions, including all three Gen 1 starter Pokemon and Pikachu. Others like Bellsprout, Growlithe, and Magmar will only appear in their respective version.

How to choose Red or Green in Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto

Once you’ve purchased your event ticket from the in-game Shop, you’ll then have to choose which version of Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto you want to experience. To do that, you’ll need to follow these instructions:

Open your Item Bag. Choose your Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto ticket. A pop-up will ask you to choose either Red or Green version. Confirm your selection and you’re ready to go!

Once you’ve chosen Red or Green, you can’t change your mind, so make sure you study the differences above and pick wisely. Once again, it all comes down to which version looks more appealing to you.

For more information on the event, including the Special Research story and how to catch Shiny Mew, make sure you check out our Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto hub.