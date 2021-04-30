3 Pokemon Go Snap Celebration tips to complete tasks fast - Dexerto

The Pokemon Go Snap Celebration is not around forever as it’s a limited time event, so completing the new featured quest tasks fast is a top priority. Luckily, we’ve found three great tips to make things so much easier.

Niantic will be hosting the event in-game between April 30 to May 2, 2021 and there’s a lot to be excited for.

The Celebration Quest is one of the biggest highlights, including four unique encounters in the rewards and a shed load of XP to be claimed. At a glance, these challenges may be tough and very time consuming, but there are some things you can do to speed up the process.

Let’s run through our three top tips.

Pokemon Go Snap Celebration quest guide

Tip 1 – Save time on Mantine

If you take a look at the Snap Celebration quest steps, the third step ultimately offers a Mantine encounter. Not only that, but you will scoop 2000 XP and 5 Pinap Berries.

At this point, you should take a Snapshot of Mantine – because you also need a photo of it for the fourth step. The fourth quest requires you to Snapshot either Mantine, Skamory or Dodrio. As Mantine is handed on a plate, be sure to gobble up the opportunity after completing the third task.

This will save you some time going to find one, and let’s be honest, these Pokemon are not always the most co-operative in terms of spawning when you need them.

Tip 2 – Remember, Multiple Snapshots!

The fourth step of the Pokemon Go Snap Celebration quest also requires you to take a snap of 15 wild Pokemon, which might – again – sound time consuming.

However, did you know that you can actually take multiple Snapshots of the same wild Pokemon and they all count towards your target? It’s much faster to take a photo of one Pokemon encounter, rather than 15, so don’t miss out on skipping over this hurdle fast.

Tip 3 – Field Research Pokemon

While the quest may ask for wild Pokemon encounters, don’t forget that those in your Field Research stack all count towards the same goal!

Quite quickly, you can go around this set of Pokemon and take some Snapshots to skip over the challenge. You don’t even have to save the photo, either, as you can choose to put it in trash, before taking another picture. This should also speed up your process of checking off 15 wild Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Snap Celebration quest tasks and steps

The general steps can, however, be found below.

Step 1:

Take a Snapshot of Metapod, Aipom or Lotad in the wild – 5 PokéBalls

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Bunnelby encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokémon – Meowth encounter

Step 2:

Take a Snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch or Cacnea in the wild – 10 PokéBalls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Sandshrew encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Ground Pokémon – Onix encounter

Step 3:

Take a Snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon or Ducklett in the wild – 10 Great Balls

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Wailmer encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Water Pokémon – Qwilfish encounter

Step 4:

Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Take a Snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine or Skamory in the wild – Skorupi encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: – 1000 Stardust

For more Pokemon Go Snap Celebration guides, head over to our general news page.