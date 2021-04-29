Pokemon Go Snap Event research Celebration quest, tasks & rewards - Dexerto

If you fancy celebrating the release of the New Pokemon Snap in true Pokemon Go style, Niantic have announced the Pokemon Go Snap Event! Here’s everything you need to know, including times, dates, quest steps and field research tasks.
In the wake of the New Pokemon Snap release, Pokemon Go has decided to celebrate in style with the Pokemon Go Snap Event!
As you can imagine, the entire theme of the event is to screenshot as many Pokemon as you can. Whether it’s specific monsters or more generic pictures based on Pokemon type, you’ll be snapping away all day!
When is Pokemon Go Snap event Celebration? Date & Time
Coinciding with New Pokemon Snap‘s release date on April 30, 2021, the event takes begins on Thursday, April 29th at 10am (local time).
The event closes on Sunday, May 2nd at 8pm (local time), so make sure that you’ve blocked out your weekend in order to maximise your catching time.
How to prepare for the Snap event
To make sure you’re all ready for the event, make sure you’ve mastered all of the relevant steps.
We’ve got a full breakdown of everything you need to prepare here, including using the screenshot function and what you’ll need to stock up on for your adventure.
How to complete quest: 4 simple steps
Completing the Celebration Quest takes only four easy steps. We’ve listed each step here, as well as the associated rewards, so if you don’t want spoilers make sure you don’t look!
Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 1:
- Take a Snapshot of Metapod, Aipom or Lotad in the wild – 5 PokéBalls
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Bunnelby encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokémon – Meowth encounter
Rewards: 750 XP, 5 Nanab Berries, Dodrio encounter
Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 2:
- Take a Snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch or Cacnea in the wild – 10 PokéBalls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Sandshrew encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Ground Pokémon – Onix encounter
Rewards: 1250 XP, 5 Razz Berries, Skamory encounter
Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 3:
- Take a Snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon or Ducklett in the wild – 10 Great Balls
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Wailmer encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Water Pokémon – Qwilfish encounter
Rewards: 2000 XP, 5 Pinap Berries, Matine encounter
Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 4:
- Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Take a Snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine or Skamory in the wild – Skorupi encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: – 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 8000 XP, Clamperl encounter
Research Go Snap: Research Tasks
As we’ve come to expect from Pokemon Go events, you’ll be able to unlock special research quests by spinning Pokestops.
Here’s all of the event’s research tasks, as well as the rewards:
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Reward – Croagunk, Stunfisk, Stunky, Wooper or Wurmple encounter
- Use 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Reward – Alolan Vulpux or Lapras encounter
- Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon
- Reward – 3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries
- Take 5 Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Reward – Dodrio, Skarmory or Mantine encounter
Pokemon Spawn Rates
One of the most exciting things about this event is the release of Shiny Smeargle, who’s only available through cheeky little photobombs.
For all of the important information on Smeargle and the other Pokemon who will see increased spawn rates, we’ve got our guide right here.
So that’s it for the Pokemon Go’s Snap celebration! Get ready to celebrate this weekend in true Pokemon style, because it promises to be great fun!