Pokemon Go Snap Event research Celebration quest, tasks & rewards - Dexerto

If you fancy celebrating the release of the New Pokemon Snap in true Pokemon Go style, Niantic have announced the Pokemon Go Snap Event! Here’s everything you need to know, including times, dates, quest steps and field research tasks.

As you can imagine, the entire theme of the event is to screenshot as many Pokemon as you can. Whether it’s specific monsters or more generic pictures based on Pokemon type, you’ll be snapping away all day!

When is Pokemon Go Snap event Celebration? Date & Time

Coinciding with New Pokemon Snap‘s release date on April 30, 2021, the event takes begins on Thursday, April 29th at 10am (local time).

The event closes on Sunday, May 2nd at 8pm (local time), so make sure that you’ve blocked out your weekend in order to maximise your catching time.

How to prepare for the Snap event

To make sure you’re all ready for the event, make sure you’ve mastered all of the relevant steps.

We’ve got a full breakdown of everything you need to prepare here, including using the screenshot function and what you’ll need to stock up on for your adventure.

How to complete quest: 4 simple steps

Completing the Celebration Quest takes only four easy steps. We’ve listed each step here, as well as the associated rewards, so if you don’t want spoilers make sure you don’t look!

Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 1:

Take a Snapshot of Metapod, Aipom or Lotad in the wild – 5 PokéBalls

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Bunnelby encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokémon – Meowth encounter

Rewards: 750 XP, 5 Nanab Berries, Dodrio encounter

Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 2:

Take a Snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch or Cacnea in the wild – 10 PokéBalls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Sandshrew encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Ground Pokémon – Onix encounter

Rewards: 1250 XP, 5 Razz Berries, Skamory encounter

Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 3:

Take a Snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon or Ducklett in the wild – 10 Great Balls

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Wailmer encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Water Pokémon – Qwilfish encounter

Rewards: 2000 XP, 5 Pinap Berries, Matine encounter

Pokemon Go Snap Quest Step 4:

Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Take a Snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine or Skamory in the wild – Skorupi encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: – 1000 Stardust

Rewards: 8000 XP, Clamperl encounter

Research Go Snap: Research Tasks

As we’ve come to expect from Pokemon Go events, you’ll be able to unlock special research quests by spinning Pokestops.

Here’s all of the event’s research tasks, as well as the rewards:

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon Reward – Croagunk, Stunfisk, Stunky, Wooper or Wurmple encounter

Use 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon Reward – Alolan Vulpux or Lapras encounter

Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon Reward – 3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries

Take 5 Snapshots of wild Pokémon Reward – Dodrio, Skarmory or Mantine encounter



Pokemon Spawn Rates

One of the most exciting things about this event is the release of Shiny Smeargle, who’s only available through cheeky little photobombs.

For all of the important information on Smeargle and the other Pokemon who will see increased spawn rates, we’ve got our guide right here.

So that’s it for the Pokemon Go’s Snap celebration! Get ready to celebrate this weekend in true Pokemon style, because it promises to be great fun!