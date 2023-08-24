Pokemon Go players call for a big change to Raid Passes

Raids and Gyms have been a long-running issue for the Pokemon Go community, with many finding their current features frustrating. Now, Pokemon Go fans are calling for a huge change in the way players use Raid Passes.

Pokemon Go has had an extremely exciting year, filled with Pokemon Go Fest, tons of events, community days, and more. However, not all its rollouts have gone smoothly, with less-than-optimal feature rollouts frustrating fans throughout the year.

That being said, not all of the fanbases’ current frustrations lie in new features, some lie in classic elements that have been there since the game came out, like Raids. Pokemon Go players are now calling for a major change to the way Raid Passes work.

Pokemon Go players have had enough of “frustrating” Raid Pass losses

Posting onto Reddit, one user shared a particularly familiar story to the community in which they entered a Primal Raid and all the other players dropped out, essentially wasting their pass.

The post quickly gained traction as hundreds of players took to the comments to share their similar problems. However, one user shared their desire to see change, prompting hundreds of fans to show their support: “They need to start doing what they do with Rocket Radars and not consume the pass unless you actually win the raid.”

Plenty of fans agreed with this change, with many explaining how they “can hardly ever afford to buy expensive ass remote passes.” going on to say how “it’s beyond frustrating losing a pass cause you didn’t win the raid.”

Others recognized the issue and came up with their own ideas, highlighting how: “Even if they don’t want to do that for all raids they definitely should do it for any tier 5 raid if only 5 or less enter the raid,” to help protect anyone who’s subject to the same frustrating issues.

“They potentially make more money if people waste passes, etc. They don’t make more money if they give people chances for a do-over.”

Ultimately, one comment summed up the sentiment among the community, showing how important Raid Pass changes really are to fans: “Raid passes really need work as they seem to be very valuable and also incredibly easy to waste through no fault of your own”

There is currently no word on whether Niantic will alter the way Raid Passes work, but it’s clear the community would love it.