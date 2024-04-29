This Pokemon Go team is still the least popular and we have a meme to blame

One Pokemon Go team is the least popular by far, with players regretting their alliances as soon as they start the game – and we have a meme from 2016 to blame for all its shortcomings.

There are three teams in Pokemon Go, but you may be forgiven for thinking there were only two, Mystic and Valor. After all, how often do you really see a Team Instinct-owned Gym on your travels? It’s not often, as the yellow-branded team is easily the least populated in the game and has been since the game arrived in 2016.

In fact, Team Instinct’s unpopularity was so bad when the game began that it quickly became a meme, with many Pokemon Go players joking that their leader, Spark, was a little absent-minded. As such, Mystic and Valor always fought for the top spot, while Instinct just struggled to be noticed in the background.

It’s clear the meme has certainly stuck, with many players regularly taking to the Pokemon Go Reddit to question why the team is so unpopular.

Naturally, some love picking the underdog, while others just weren’t aware of the meme and are now finding it increasingly challenging to get to max level thanks to the unpopular team.

Luckily, if you want to, you can always change your team to the more popular Valor or Mystic (it costs 1,000 Pokecoins). However, if more players join the ‘underdogs,’ then perhaps we’ll see a resurgence in Team Instinct and witness them rise to the top of the ranks.