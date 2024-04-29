GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go’s updated backgrounds are making it harder to Shiny hunt

Pokemon Go’s new backgrounds have been praised for their quality, but they’ve introduced a problem that’s making it harder to see Shiny Pokemon.

Pokemon Go fans have been brutal about the changes made to the game’s graphics in the most recent update. These have focused on the new avatars, which have been described as ugly and making characters look interchangeable.

The exception to the complaints involves the new Pokemon Go backgrounds. There are now distinct biomes with their own visuals, giving the Pokemon Go world a more vibrant sight and making each location feel distinct.

However, the graphics and lighting changes have introduced an issue, as it’s now more difficult to recognize certain Shiny Pokemon. This is because the lighting makes the regular forms resemble the altered palette of their Shiny form.

As discussed in a thread on the Pokemon Go Reddit, Litwick can easily be mistaken for its Shiny version. This is because Shiny Litwick has a whiter flame than the dark blue of its regular form, so an area with different lighting can make it hard to distinguish between the two.

It doesn’t help that some Shiny Pokemon aren’t that different from their base version, such as Pikachu. This means it’s easy for people who aren’t paying attention to be fooled when encountering these Pokemon.

It’s a shame that the new backgrounds, which fans have shown appreciation for, have this frustrating issue. Luckily, it’s not as widespread as the problems with the avatars, which is something that fans are unlikely to stop complaining about any time soon.

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

