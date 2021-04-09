Pokemon Go trainers finally uncover Eevee's secret Sylveon evolution name - Dexerto

Pokemon Go trainers might be able to get their hands on Eevee’s Sylveon evolution sooner than later as certain players may have just stumbled on the latest option by mistake.

Eevee has long been one of the more popular Pokemon due its vast range of options when evolving. One major choice has been excluded from the handheld mix all this time, however: Eevee’s Sylveon evolution.

Added in generation six, players have been anticipating its addition in Pokemon Go ever since. After months of waiting, Niantic finally teased trainers around the world in March 2021. A unique loading screen in-game provided our first look at a silhouette of Sylveon.

While nothing official has been revealed since then, leaks all but confirmed the evolution was on the way. Now, players have begun to spot the evolution in-game thanks to a brand new bug.

This also could confirm that “Kira” is the name used to evolve Eevee into Sylveon, but obviously we don’t know for sure yet. — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) April 9, 2021

While casually playing the game on April 8, Reddit user ‘hugomagice1017’ stumbled upon something out of the ordinary. They were given the option to evolve their Pokemon into Sylveon.

Whenever they tried to use their Eevee Candy though, they were met with a network error. Clearly not meant to be in the game just yet, this is our best sign that Sylveon is indeed on the horizon.

Based on the screenshot, this bug could also confirm the name ‘Kira’ that might be used to evolve Eevee. Dexerto has tested this possibility and can confirm it seems to work, but nothing formal has been revealed in by Niantic just yet.

The presence of a network error implies that Sylveon will soon officially be available. While no date is locked in just yet, it’s safe to assume we’ll see it rather soon.

Once this option arrives, that means every single evolution for Eevee will finally be available in Pokemon Go. Whether you’re after a Water-type or a Grass-type evolution, you’ll have every possible option at your fingertips soon enough.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled as an official announcement likely isn’t far off.