Pokemon Go leak reveals more Gen 6 coming soon: Zygarde, Yveltal, more - Dexerto

A new set of sprites discovered by Pokemon Go dataminers have revealed that a bunch of Gen 6 creatures including Yveltal and Sylveon will be coming to the game soon.

Since debuting in 2016 with only Gen 1 in its Pokedex, Pokemon Go has come a long way, adding favorites from the original Red and Blue games right up to X and Y for trainers to catch and add to their collection.

Like the previous generations, Gen 6 Pokemon are being added in stages, as Niantic drip-feeds the likes of Fennekin, Chespin, Froakie, Skrelp and Clauncher through celebration events and special themed weeks.

Now, a new set of sprites found by dataminers have revealed the next wave of Gen 6 Pokemon that will be arriving in the game in the coming months, and it appears there are some exciting additions in the works.

More Gen 6 Pokemon coming to Go soon

Datamined info shared on the Silph Road subreddit reveals sprites for Skiddo and Gogoat, Pancham and Pangoro, Honedge and Doublade, Inkay and Malamar, Binacle and Barbaracle, Helioptile and Heliolisk, Amaura and Aurorus, and even the adorable Dedenne.

There are also a number of Fairy-types in the lineup, such as Spritzee, Aromatisse, Swirlix, Slurpuff, and the long-rumored Eeveelution Sylveon, which will no doubt lead to further speculation that an event celebrating Fairies is in the works.

Niantic previously shared a teaser that X & Y Legendary Xerneas would arrive in the game soon, but in this new leak it’s also joined by Zygarde and Ylveltal, all of which have Shiny variants.

The new selection of Gen 6 Pokemon appears to have gone down well with fans, however some Go players took to the comments section to share the creatures they’re still waiting to see in the game from past generations.

“Give me Volcarona you cowards,” joked one gamer, while another added, “And Kecleon lies forgotten as each of the generations fly by.”

It’s unknown when the above Gen 6 Pokemon will be added to Go, especially given Niantic’s slow-and-steady approach to adding new creatures, but hopefully there won’t be too long to wait for your favorites.

In the meantime, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub for the latest leaks, news, and guides.