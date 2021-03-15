Is Sylveon coming to Pokemon Go? Niantic drops cryptic tease

It looks like Sylveon could be coming to Pokemon Go after Niantic dropped a cryptic tease in an exciting new loading screen.

Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in Generation VI. It evolves from Eevee along with Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Umbreon, and Vaporeon. For many trainers, it’s a personal favorite.

It’s arguably one the most adorable-looking Pokemon, which is no surprise given its pale cream-colored fur, blue eyes, long ears, tiny nose, and two bows. Fans can’t get enough of it.

Sylveon is the only Eeveelution that hasn’t been added to Pokemon Go, which is strange given its popularity. But the good news is it seems like that’s about to change.

Advertisement

Niantic shared a new loading screen with some exciting teases, including a blatant reference to the Legendary Pokemon Xerneas, as well as other Pokemon such as Aromatisse, Kricketune, Servine, and more.

Read More: Pokemon Go is testing new Egg Hatching feature

However, if you look close enough, you can see what appears to be the silhouette of Sylveon. It’s subtle, but if you squint your eyes enough and see through the waterfall’s mist, it’s definitely there.

If the teaser ends up being true, it means all of Eevee’s evolved forms will be available in Pokemon Go.

Plus, given the prevalence of Fairy-type Pokemon in the loading screen, it could also mean a Fairy-themed event could be in the works.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Go finally fixed a major Glameow bug

Of course, it’s all speculation until Niantic makes an official announcement. But the signs are all there, and the evidence looks promising.