Pokemon Go Season of Discovery: All Hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon - Dexerto

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery: All Hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon

Published: 1/Jun/2021 22:53

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go Northern and Southern Hemisphere exclusive Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

With Pokemon Go entering its next phase, players around the world can now catch new ‘mon spawning near them. Here is a complete breakdown of the hemisphere exclusive Pokemon appearing during the Season of Discovery. 

Since 2020’s Beyond update, Pokemon Go players have been able to catch new ‘mon that change with the seasons. The unique spawn rates are even tied to the location of where a player lives.

On June 1, Niantic revealed that the mobile game is entering the Season of Discovery with location-exclusive monsters for Trainers to catch. Here is every Pokemon spawning in each Hemisphere during the epic celebration.

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery Hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon Go Northern Hemisphere exclusives
Niantic / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay
Gen III starters will be available to the Northern Hemisphere.

We don’t know the full list yet as Niantic has teased more coming “soon,” but these are the ones we know so far. We’ll update when more information comes to light:

Northern Hemisphere

  • Alolan Diglett
  • Staryu
  • Barboach
  • Petili
  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Summer Form Deerling

Rare Wild Spawns

  • Sableye
  • Scyther
  • Combee
Pokemon Go Southern Hemisphere
Niantic / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay
Gen IV Starters can be found in the Southern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere

  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Alolan Vulpix
  • Shellder
  • Turtwig
  • Chimchar
  • Piplup
  • Winter Form Deerling

Rare Wild Spawns

  • Lickitung
  • Chimecho
  • Cubchoo

For everything we know about the Season of Discovery, including bonuses and who’s in 5-star raids, you can check out our dedicated hub here.

