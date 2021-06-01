Pokemon Go Season of Discovery: All Hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon - Dexerto

With Pokemon Go entering its next phase, players around the world can now catch new ‘mon spawning near them. Here is a complete breakdown of the hemisphere exclusive Pokemon appearing during the Season of Discovery.

Since 2020’s Beyond update, Pokemon Go players have been able to catch new ‘mon that change with the seasons. The unique spawn rates are even tied to the location of where a player lives.

On June 1, Niantic revealed that the mobile game is entering the Season of Discovery with location-exclusive monsters for Trainers to catch. Here is every Pokemon spawning in each Hemisphere during the epic celebration.

Pokemon Go Season of Discovery Hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon

We don’t know the full list yet as Niantic has teased more coming “soon,” but these are the ones we know so far. We’ll update when more information comes to light:

Northern Hemisphere

Alolan Diglett

Staryu

Barboach

Petili

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Summer Form Deerling

Rare Wild Spawns

Sableye

Scyther

Combee

Southern Hemisphere

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Shellder

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Winter Form Deerling

Rare Wild Spawns

Lickitung

Chimecho

Cubchoo

