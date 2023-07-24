Pokemon Go trainer uses his warehouse job to unlock rewards faster

Thanks to his job at a warehouse, a Pokemon Go trainer has had no problem quickly unlocking in-game rewards.

Unlocking rewards in Niantic’s Pokemon-branded AR game can often be as simple as getting your steps in. The game presents players with walking bonuses on a weekly basis, with the minimum distance traveled for a reward being 5 km (about 3 miles) while the highest prize is earned at 100 km (about 62 miles).

For example, walking 5 km in one week’s time unlocks 20 PokeBalls. Walking a total of 100 km, which isn’t an easy feat, rewards players with 16,000 Stardust, the in-game currency.

Now one user has revealed that their job helps them breeze through Pokemon Go’s walking-based milestones with ease.

Pokemon Go player’s warehouse job helps unlock walking rewards

Reddit user Chandler107 shared a screenshot of their weekly walking progress in Pokemon Go. In a single week, the Redditor managed to walk over 102 km, thanks in no small part to their job at a warehouse.

“What four days of warehouse work looks like in Pokemon Go,” the player wrote. According to the screenshot, they took more than 150,000 steps in those few days, securing each one of the game’s walking milestones.

While other Pokemon Go players were impressed by the rewards, some couldn’t help but question the low number of incubated and hatched eggs. The original poster replied, “Admittedly I forget often, but I try to do it as much as possible. If I could see last week you would see more.”

When asked about the amount of Riolu that have hatched, thus far, the Redditor said he’s gotten a “sh** ton.” Of course, many of the duplicates have been transferred already.

It seems Pokemon Go’s reward system works wonders for those who take part in lots of manual labor for work.