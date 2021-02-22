 Pokemon Go Walking rewards: Adventure Sync, How to turn on, reset times - Dexerto
Pokemon Go Walking rewards: Adventure Sync, How to turn on, reset times

Published: 22/Feb/2021 13:10 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 13:13

by Alex Garton
Pokemon Adventure Sync
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Adventure Sync is an addition to the Pokemon Go app which allows you to earn rewards for walking milestones – even when the Pokemon Go app is turned off!

Adventure Sync is a great optional feature in Pokemon Go that allows players to earn rewards for walking around with their mobile device. Although none of the rewards are unique items – it’s an amazing way to passively pick up resources.

Of course, in order to claim these walking rewards, you’ll need to turn Adventure Sync on. So, without further ado, let’s check out how to enable to feature and what rewards are available for each milestone.

Pokemon Go
Niantic
The Pokemon Go app doesn’t need to be open to earn walking rewards.

How to turn on Adventure Sync & walking rewards

Providing you have Apple Health or Google Fit installed with location permissions enabled, you can turn Adventure Sync on within the Pokemon Go app. Niantic list the instructions as the following:

  1. Firstly, tap the Main Menu button.
  2. Then tap the settings button.
  3. Finally, tap on Adventure Sync. You’ll then be asked to grant permissions for Pokemon Go to access either Apple Health or Google Fit.
You can disable Adventure Sync by simply unchecking it within the settings. There is also the option to allow push notifications to notify you when your Buddy has earned a candy or an egg has hatched.

Adventure Sync rewards and unlocks

Adventure Sync rewards are calculated on a weekly basis.

The minimum distance you need to travel for a reward is 5km with the highest reward coming in at 100km. All of these rewards can be earned together, meaning they are stacked. Check out the list below:

  • 5km: 20 Poke Balls
  • 25km: 10 Great Balls + 500 Stardust + 1 Rare Candy or 1 5km Egg
  • 50km: 5 Ultra Balls + 1,000 Stardust + 5 Rare Candy, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 5km egg or a 10km egg
  • 100km: 16,000 Stardust
Pokemon Go
Niantic
Adventure Sync is reset weekly so players can earn a new set of rewards.

Adventure Sync reset time

In terms of reset times, Adventure Sync is relatively simple to keep track of. Walking rewards are reset every Monday at 9 AM PST and players will be allocated their unlocks for the previous week.

For all you new Pokemon Go trainers out there, keep in mind you need to be level five to access the Adventure Sync feature!

Adventure Sync is not working

Unfortunately, some players have been experiencing issues with Adventure Sync and claiming their rewards. There are a number of possible reasons for this so let’s rundown why it might not be working for you.

For starters, make sure you have either Apple Health or Google Fit installed on your device or you will not be able to use the feature. On top of this, ensure Pokemon Go is listed as a connected application for these apps. You can do this by heading to the settings of either fitness app, going to manage connected applications, and ensure Pokemon Go is listed.

If none of these solutions work for you there’s no need to worry! Head to Niantic’s dedicated troubleshooting guide for Adventure Sync here.

Pokemon Go
Niantic
These walking rewards can be earned while you’re hatching in-game eggs.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Adventure Sync feature. Before long, you’ll be earning rewards on the go and passively collecting resources.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go is running a Kanto Celebration event that features exclusive Timed Research and Field Research. Here’s how to complete them all, and the rewards they offer.

Following the ticketed Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, Niantic have launched a free Kanto Celebration event that runs until Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 8 PM local time, giving everyone a chance to join in.

The event continues the celebration of the beloved region that first appeared in Red and Blue, Kanto, and offers a bunch of features including increased Gen 1 spawn rates, five-star raids with Mewtwo, and a Timed Research to complete.

Completing the Kanto Celebration event Timed Research will lead to encounters with a variety of popular Gen 1 Pokemon including Onix, Porygon, and Aerodactyl, and also reward players with various types of Mega Energy.

Pokemon GO Cliff Guide
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Completing Timed Research will unlock some great rewards and encounters.

Kanto Celebration Timed Research tasks and rewards

There are four sets of tasks to complete as part of the Timed Research in the Kanto Celebration event. You can see how to complete each task, as well as the rewards you’ll get once you do so, below:

Kanto Celebration Event Step 1

  • Power up Pokemon 5 times – Paras encounter
  • Transfer 6 Pokemon – Geodude encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon – Rhyhorn

Rewards: Onix encounter, 3 Razz Berries, 40 Venusaur Mega Energy

Kanto Celebration Event Step 2

  • Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Ekans encounter
  • Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon – Drowzee encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon – Koffing encounter

Rewards: Grimer encounter, 1000 XP, 40 Charizard Mega Energy

Kanto Celebration Event Step 3

  • Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokemon – Staryu encounter
  • Catch 20 Water-type Pokemon – Shellder encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon – Tentacool encounter

Rewards: Omanyte encounter, 3 Pinap Berries, 40 Blastoise Mega Energy

Kanto Celebration Event Step 4

  • Power up Pokemon 10 times – Porygon encounter
  • Send 3 gifts to friends – Jynx encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon – Eevee encounter

Rewards: Aerodactyl encounter, 2500 XP, 1 Rare Candy

It’s worth pointing out that all of the original Kanto creatures can now appear in their Shiny forms, and there’s potential for all of these reward encounters to be Shiny, so it’s definitely worth putting in the time.

Pokemon Go Mega Energy
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Trainers will be rewarded with Mega Energy for completing Research tasks.

Kanto Celebration Field Research tasks and rewards

There are also a number of Field Research tasks that can be collected by spinning Pokestops during the Kanto Celebration event. You can see all the Field Research tasks and their rewards below:

  • Transfer 6 Pokemon reward – Magikarp encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy reward – Clefairy or Jigglypuff encounter
  • Catch 3 Pokemon – Magnemite, Doduo or Diglett encounter
  • Win a raid – Snorlax encounter
  • Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Venonat, Zubat, Nidoran-m, or Nidoran-f encounter
  • Hatch an egg – Omanyte or Kabuto encounter

There are several Kanto-themed Collection Challenges running through the event, too, but trainers will need to have previously purchased a ticket to the Kanto Tour event for these to show up.

We’ve put together a guide to the free Kanto Celebration event which includes details of Legendary raids, the special Community Day moves you can learn, and increased spawn rates.