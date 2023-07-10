Pokemon Go players are divided about “inaccessible” Masterwork Research

Pokemon Go players debate whether the Masterwork Research is simply challenging or actually “inaccessible.”

Originally from Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Niantic has begun offering the #151 Masterwork Research for players to complete. The paid event grants trainers a chance to encounter a Shiny Mew, but the tasks are far from easy.

As a result, some rural players have claimed Niantic is “bullying” them by requiring rare or foreign Pokemon to finish the Masterwork Research. For example, Kangaskhan, Farfetch’d, and Mr. Mime are available only in select continents.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, a few Pokemon Go trainers have suggested that the Masterwork Research is supposed to be a “challenge.” But, some were quick to call the tasks not challenging but “inaccessible.”

Pokemon Go players claim Masterwork Research is a “challenge”

Niantic

A Reddit user criticized players for labeling the Masterwork Research too difficult on the Pokemon Go subreddit. “If it’s called Masterwork Research, they don’t want it to take a few days,” the OP wrote. “Also Shiny Pokemon are supposed to be rare. Or heaven forbid, if you don’t wanna do the research you don’t earn the reward.”

Article continues after ad

“I don‘t think anyone who plays this game seriously is afraid of a challenge. It‘s the undisclosed time-gating that’s the problem,” one player remarked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The trainer continued by saying that they have “no problem” walking 10km a day for a Pokemon. However, “waiting for some random raid/research task/event” for a certain species is “bad time-gating.”

“If the tasks are inaccessible to complete then it’s not a challenge,” another user wrote. “While tedious in parts, the Jirachi research allowed all players to complete it no matter where they are in the world, all tasks were doable.”

Article continues after ad

To stay updated with Pokemon Go events, check out our page for the latest information.