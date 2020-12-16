 Pokemon community goes crazy for incredible Christmas animation - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon community goes crazy for incredible Christmas animation

Published: 16/Dec/2020 18:48

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Dragonite in Christmas animation by Gio.
YouTube: Gio / The Pokemon Company

Share

An artist went viral online after creating a jaw-dropping Christmas video featuring Pokemon. The stunning animation is the perfect way for fans of the Game Freak RPG to celebrate the holidays.

Originally debuting in 1996, the Pokemon franchise has since grown into a cultural phenomena. Players around the world can’t get enough of the RPG’s vibrant cast of monsters and addicting Gotta Catch ‘Em’ All design.

An artist celebrated their love of the series by creating an incredible Christmas animation featuring ‘mon from Dragonite to Pikachu. The festive video short will be sure to get fans of the Nintendo title into the holiday spirit.

Screenshot of Pokemon gathering around Christmas tree in animation short by GIo.
YouTube: Gio / The Pokemon Company
The stunning Pokemon Christmas animation short was made by a talented fan.

Pokemon celebrate Christmas in incredible animation

The epic fan creation went viral after originally being posted to the r/Pokemon subreddit on December 15. The festive video opens with a Dragonite wearing a festive hat as a host of ‘mon make their way to a Christmas tree.

Various characters help decorate it, such as a handful of Seedot who adorably hop into the branches to act as ornaments. Roasting food by a cozy fire, a Charmander feeds the whole group as they continue their work.

The holiday animation culminates with a Plusle and Minun coming together to light up the tree. The epic fan creation could easily be mistaken for an official video celebrating this year’s December festivities.

[OC] Pokémon Holidays an Animated Short from pokemon

The genius behind the creation is animation artist ‘Gio’, who has created shorts in the past for other holidays. In a comment on their YouTube channel, the creator explained the Christmas video was inspired by a Pokemon Go loading screen.

Fans of the series were blown away by the quality and intricate details present in the fan creation. One user exclaimed, “This isn’t even official? OMG, that was so good.” Another fan replied, “this made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.”

Pokemon fans react to incredible Christmas animation by Gio on Reddit.
Reddit
Pokemon fans were impressed!

While the Pokemon Company has not officially released something to celebrate the winter holidays this year, this incredible creation is so good, it will certainly tide fans over.

The popular mobile title Go, which inspired the Christmas animation, is having a December celebration. For everything we know about the event, check out our guide here.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 live: Vardy, Kroos, Lozano, Bamba

Published: 16/Dec/2020 18:00 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 17:59

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 totw 12
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have finally revealed the entire Team of the Week 12 team, which means a load of new TOTW cards will appear in FUT Packs for the next seven days.

The busy Christmas period is finally here, and that means European competitions have got games flying thick and fast throughout the month of December.

FIFA 21 fans will have had their eyes peeled on the top-rated players in the game for the last round of matches. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice ⁠— both from the spot ⁠— in a 3–1 win over Genoa, which may have earned him his second in-form of the year.

In the Premier League, midfield masterminds Allan and James Maddison shone in the twelfth week of FIFA 21, while speedsters like Florian Thauvin and Hirving Lozano blazed a trail in France and Italy ⁠— but did they make it into the TOTW 12 squad?

FIFA 21 TOTW 12 full team revealed

On December 16, the game’s developers unveiled their latest set of picks. These can all be seen below, with a few we expected to see and more.

FIFA 21 totw 12
EA SPORTS
Here’s the full Team of the Week 12 set.
  • Consigli
  • Ginter
  • Tavernier
  • Kounde
  • Kroos
  • Lozano
  • Dani Olmo
  • Bamba
  • Vardy
  • Mkhitaryan
  • Benedito
  • Martinez
  • Keane
  • Carlos Soler
  • Paquieta
  • Zelarayan
  • Antony
  • Weissman
  • Sorescu
  • Gigliotti
  • Mancuso
  • Clarke-Harris
  • Molders

When does Team of the Week 12 go into packs?

On Dec. 16, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the twelfth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 12 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 12 player upgrades are announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, so if you’re reading this, they’re now available to get!

Ronaldo would fly up to a 94-rated card with a second in-form.
EA SPORTS
Ronaldo has been in fine form in the Serie A, but didn’t make the cut.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions

Here’s our latest predictions for Team of the Week. With the team now out and available to see, you can spot how many we predicted correctly – or how horribly wrong it went! 

  • Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • Jan Bednarek – Southampton
  • Pedro Mendes – Montpellier 
  • Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
  • James Tavernier – Rangers 
  • Toni Kroos – Real Madrid 
  • Allan – Everton 
  • Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese 
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan
  • James Maddison – Leicester
  • Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew (Hero Card)
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Jonathan Bamba – Lille 
  • Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • Antony – Ajax 
  • Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart
  • Florian Thauvin – Marseille
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus 
  • Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough 
  • James Collins – Luton Town 
  • Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

EA SPORTS should stick to their trend of releasing Silver Stars alongside each FIFA 21 Team of the Week, especially considering it’s been one of the more popular promos so far.

This time around, Dexerto tips Jamal Lowe from Swansea City to get the boot. The winger bagged both goals in Swansea’s derby victory over Cardiff, in a game-winning performance that is quite worthy of a stat-boosted Silver Stars upgrade!

Swansea's Jamal Lowe could be a great tip for the Silver Stars this week.
EA SPORTS
Swansea’s Jamal Lowe could be a great tip for the Silver Stars IF this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 12. If you would like to grab one or two of these new TOTW 12 cards, jump into the FUT Market now and see how much they’re selling for. 